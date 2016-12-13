National Education Policy: Government to announce committee in 10 days, says Javadekar

“We will have a committee headed by an eminent educationist in the next 10 days. We are discussing some names but we also have to ask them whether they are ready because they will also have to work for three to four months,” said HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Headed by an eminent educationist, the committee which would to draft the National Education Policy will be announced in the next 10 days, said HRD minister Prakash Javadekar. The government will also take the recommendations of TSR Subramanian committee as an “input”.

The ministry has already held comprehensive discussions with all the stakeholders including the states, educational institutes, parliamentarians and experts, he said.

Committee in 10 days

“We will have a committee headed by an eminent educationist in the next 10 days. We are discussing some names but we also have to ask them whether they are ready because they will also have to work for three to four months,” said the HRD minister.

Evolution of a national education policy

Asked about Subramanian’s criticism that the government was not making his committee’s draft policy public, Javadekar said he was only working on evolution of a national education policy

They will be essentially academics but there can be people from other streams also, he added

Suggestions received from stakeholders

He said that suggestions have been received from all stakeholders and are being scrutinised. “Seeing those and seeing the relevance of the time, they will come up with a policy statement and they will also come out with many annexure,” the minister said.

More on the report:

Asked about why the formulation of NEP was taking so much time, Javadekar said, “You are thinking of a generation, when you are revising the National Education Policy after 30 years.”

He added that the whole exercise should be completed in the next six months after which it will be placed before the Cabinet for approval

Noting that the education policy was framed in 1986 and modified in 1992, he said since then several changes have taken place that call for a revision

The government would like to bring out a policy which will meet the changing dynamics of the requirements with regard to quality education, innovation and research, aiming to make India a knowledge superpower by equipping its students with the necessary skills and knowledge, and to eliminate the shortage of manpower in science, technology, academics and industry, he said

The T S R Subramanian committee, set up by former HRD minister Smriti Irani was entrusted with preparing a new draft education policy

It submitted the report to the government in May suggesting measures to strengthen the sector that caters to over 300 million students.

However, the government decided to have more consultations and use it as an “input” for the future draft and not as a final draft report.