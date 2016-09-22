NEET for post graduate dental courses from November 30

NEW DELHI: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct the common medical entrance test for post graduate dental as well as diploma courses across 41 cities, streamlining the entrance process to PG medical courses.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Post-Graduate Diploma courses will be conducted by NBE from December 5-13. Whereas, for dental courses, NEET will take place from November 30 to December 3 this year in 86 centres across 41 cities, health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The examination will be held as a computer based test and will comprise of 300 multiple choice questions from the MBBS curriculum followed at medical colleges in India,” it said.

The statement said that it will be a single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to PG medical courses’ for the academic session 2017 and include all India 50% quota seats for MD, MS and PG Diploma courses for all states except Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana.

It will also include state quota seats for MD, MS and PG diploma courses for all states and UTs including Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana.

The NEET for MDS courses (Dental) will also be a computer based test comprising of 240 multiple choice questions.

“NEET-MDS is a single window entrance examination for entry to dental post graduate courses. No other examination either at state level or institutional level entrance examination conducted by dental colleges or institutions shall be valid as per the Dentists Act, 1948 with effect from 2017 admission session,” the statement said.

The website for NEET-MDS and NEET-PG will be available from September 24 and online registration will start from September 26 to October 31.

AIIMS, PGIMER, Chandigarh, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and SRICHITRA Institute are not covered by NEET PG.

The AIIMS, New Delhi Dental institution is not covered by centralised admissions for MDS seats through NEET-MDS for 2017 session.