FLASH NEWS Nepal media reports Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has resigned The athlete was suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after being caught with meldonium Ford Mustang has become the most popular sportscar in the world with over 150,000 sold in 2016 A special CBI court today granted bail to Satish Pradhan, the sixth accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case Three men arrested over Manchester attack: Police Dubai recruits world’s first robot police officer 23 pilgrims killed as bus falls into river in Uttarakhand Local body wants ₹2.8 cr fine from Bieber concert organiser India’s first underwater tunnel finished ahead of schedule Pakistan ‘assures’ Kulbhushan Jadhav is alive

Education


NGO helps child labourers get education

dnaindia.com
April 10, 2017

Under its initiative ‘streets to school’, the organisation has been working to provide education opportunity to street and working children

For 10-year-old Nitish, who used to work at a tea stall, life took a dramatic turn in 2016, when he picked up the books instead of dirty cups.

A year down the line, he secured the first position in his class at a government school in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar.

Nitish was one of the hundreds of underprivileged children who made it to school with the help of NGO Chetna in the last one year. Under its initiative ‘streets to school’, the organisation has been working to provide education opportunity to street and working children.

“I always wanted to study but due to our financial limitations I couldn’t make it to school. It was a wonderful opportunity for me and my family. I worked really hard and scored first position,” he said.

In a similar turn-of-fate story, Rishi Kant, 10, who also used to work at a street food stall, was supported by the NGO. “I used to work at a chowmein stall in west Delhi until last year. The organisation had contacted my family and convinced them to send me to school,” Kant said.

Similarly, Babli, who used to help her mother in household chores, secured first position in class fourth at a government school in west Delhi.

“Around 505 street and working children, aged between 7-12 years, have made it to schools under our project in the last two years,” said Sanjay Gupta, director NGO.

“Presently, we are working with 14 schools in west Delhi and are planning to expand our reach to help out more and more children in need,” he added.

Comments 18
I just want to say I am just all new to blogging and site-building and truly liked this website. Most likely I’m planning to bookmark your site . You certainly come with amazing posts. Thanks a bunch for sharing your blog. [content] - Apr 16, 2017
Aplikasi untuk edit foto http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Roberta Siemon] - May 08, 2017
https://www.gobizap.com/vps.html [Lexie Hellenbrand] - May 08, 2017
Going to suggest everyone to this website since this information is really useful. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Phentermine] - May 08, 2017
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I'm quite certain I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Good luck for the next! http://topcookwarebrands.com/wp-json/oembed/1.0/embed?url=http3A2F2Ftopcookwarebrands.com2Fscanpan-classic-2-piece-fry-pan-set-black2F& [Charles Slocum] - May 09, 2017
This is a topic that is near to my heart... Many thanks! Is it OK to post on Twitter? Keep up the really awesome work! https://myhomewarranty.wordpress.com/2016/10/03/lincoln-home-warranty/ [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a appropriate deal. I have been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered brilliant clear concept http://www.dietpillsproducts.com [Camie Ledermann] - May 09, 2017
I have been checking out a few of your stories and it’s pretty nice stuff. I will surely bookmark your website. http://mobsex.mobi [http://mobsex.mobi] - May 09, 2017
Truly excellent article. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Health] - May 09, 2017
The things i have seen in terms of personal computer memory is that often there are technical specs such as SDRAM, DDR and so forth, that must fit in with the technical specs of the motherboard. If the personal computer's motherboard is fairly current and there are no computer OS issues, upgrading the memory space literally will take under one hour. It's on the list of easiest computer upgrade treatments one can think about. Thanks for expressing your ideas. best [flight simulator for pc] - May 11, 2017
Thanks for your blog post. A few things i would like to add is that personal computer memory needs to be purchased should your computer can no longer cope with that which you do along with it. One can deploy two RAM memory boards containing 1GB each, as an example, but not one of 1GB and one having 2GB. One should always check the car maker's documentation for one's PC to be sure what type of storage it can take. http://tamelexicon37.deviantart.com [best flight simulator 2] - May 12, 2017
If you might be even now on the fence: seize your favourite earphones, mind down in direction of a Suitable Invest in and talk to in direction of plug them into a Zune then an iPod and watch which just one seems far better in direction of yourself, and which interface can make yourself smile additional. Then you'll notice which is straight for you. http://www.romaniadatingtips.org [romania dating tips] - May 15, 2017
I have a Joomla website and already set up a Google Analytics account, now how do I add the code to my website so that it will keep track of visitors etc to every page? Thanks!. http://mobsex.mobi [3gp porn] - May 16, 2017
An intriguing discussion is worth comment. I believe that you simply should write additional on this topic, it may not be a taboo topic but generally people are not sufficient to speak on such topics. To the subsequent. Cheers http://mobsex.mobi [http://mobsex.mobi] - May 16, 2017
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about Jetzt erhÃƒÂ¤ltlich: Adobe Photoshop Touch | TechnikObst . http://mobsex.mobi [3gp porn] - May 17, 2017
This is a topic which is close to my heart... Many thanks! Is it OK to share on Linkedin? Keep up the excellent work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas home warranty] - May 18, 2017
Apart from a few exceptions, most men would rather be doing some thing else.|It is important to select the shoes in accordance to the fashion and dress. Footwear right here are available in wide variety of colours and designs. Women's Bally shoes are an exciting combine of ease and comfort and style.|On an average, there's a change in foot size each 7 to 8 weeks. Also, this web site has best offers and discounts on shoes for ladies. Last but not the least, air them nicely to make them quit stinking of sweat.|Even though each design is different in a sense, they share the commonality of quality and toughness. It appears that much more and much more customers are buying online. The web provides great possibilities to conserve cash.|This means that you can have the most popular designs in just a working day or two delivered right to your door. This then interprets into lower than street costs and on-line only deals that can't be found somewhere else.|As soon as you are certain all the terms are fine for you, you can then go ahead and make the order. They think that as soon as you determine to give them a try you will not regret it. They are not here to restrict your motion.|In this kind of times, you would prefer on-line buying over anything else. Apart from a couple of exceptions, most men would instead be doing something else. I find the whole experience instead exhausting and dispiriting.|Always maintain the season and environment in thoughts when you shoes online shoppin. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160921002.html [purple shoes] - May 24, 2017
Good splendid putting up! I seriously loved looking at this, you may be an incredible writer.I am going to ensure that NGO helps child labourers get education – The Covai Post My spouse and i book mark your blog post and may even revisit in the foreseeable future. I wish to inspire anyone keep on the great creating, have a very nice night!. judi poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [judi poker online] - May 24, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS