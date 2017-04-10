NGO helps child labourers get education

Under its initiative ‘streets to school’, the organisation has been working to provide education opportunity to street and working children

For 10-year-old Nitish, who used to work at a tea stall, life took a dramatic turn in 2016, when he picked up the books instead of dirty cups.

A year down the line, he secured the first position in his class at a government school in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar.

Nitish was one of the hundreds of underprivileged children who made it to school with the help of NGO Chetna in the last one year. Under its initiative ‘streets to school’, the organisation has been working to provide education opportunity to street and working children.

“I always wanted to study but due to our financial limitations I couldn’t make it to school. It was a wonderful opportunity for me and my family. I worked really hard and scored first position,” he said.

In a similar turn-of-fate story, Rishi Kant, 10, who also used to work at a street food stall, was supported by the NGO. “I used to work at a chowmein stall in west Delhi until last year. The organisation had contacted my family and convinced them to send me to school,” Kant said.

Similarly, Babli, who used to help her mother in household chores, secured first position in class fourth at a government school in west Delhi.

“Around 505 street and working children, aged between 7-12 years, have made it to schools under our project in the last two years,” said Sanjay Gupta, director NGO.

“Presently, we are working with 14 schools in west Delhi and are planning to expand our reach to help out more and more children in need,” he added.