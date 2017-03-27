NIOS Class 10, 12 April Exam 2017: Admit cards released at nios.ac.in, download now

The NIOS Class 10, 12 April exam 2017 admit cards are available at nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) March-April 2017 Theory Examination Class 10, Class 12 admit cards have been released at nios.ac.in

Examination schedule:

Class 12: The examination will begin on March 29 with the Sanskrit paper and will conclude on April 27. The last paper would be that of Psycology.

Class 10: The examination will begin on March 30. They will also begin with Sanskrit and will continue till April 27. The last exam would be that of Accountancy.

Steps to download the admit cards:

Log on to the official website, nios.ac.in

Click on the tab ‘Examination/ Result’

Click on ‘Intimation/Hall Ticket for March 2017 Theory Examination’

Enter your roll number, AI code or centre code

Click on ‘Submit’

Admit cards will be displayed

Download and take a print out of the same for further reference

Note: All exams will begin at 2:30 pm. The practical exams for both Class 10, Class 12 will be held from March 20 till April 2.

About NIOS:

NIOS, earlier known as the National Open School, (name changed in 2002) is the board of education under the Union Government of India. It was established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) in 1989 to provide education in remote areas under the motive to increase literacy and aimed at flexible learning.

