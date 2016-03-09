FLASH NEWS Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung submits his resignation to the Government of India Stop quoting dialogues from Hindi movies: Cong tells PM Modi Rahul Gandhi is trying to be Arvind Kejriwal: BJP Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year SA cricketer Petersen banned for 2 years for match fixing Aadhaar card mandatory for privileged darshan at Tirupati Will not impose or burden any language on students: HRD Min Visa extension denied to Pak man living in India for 49 yrs Virat Kohli named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year Girija Vaidyanathan replaces Rama Mohana Rao as the new Chief Secretary of TN Govt

Education


No coaching centres in residential areas: SC

Indiatoday.in
March 9, 2016

The Supreme Court on Tuesday i.e. March 8 observed that coaching centres in residential areas must shift to commercial premises or institutional areas as they were troubling women and the elderly people

A bench comprising Justice T S Thakur and Justice U U Lalit did not provide any relief to the petitioner All Rajasthan Coaching Institutes Association, that had challenged the eviction orders served on its members by Jaipur Development Authority, following Rajasthan high court orders to ban the functioning of tutorials from the residential colonies.

“Morning and evening, youngsters come with bikes. Many loiter around, harassing women and the old people. Coaching centres must shift out to commercial premises or institutional areas. We will not permit them in residential areas,” the bench said, according to a newspaper report.

The bench seemed unimpressed with senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was appearing for the petitioner and was refused to get an interim stay on the eviction notice.

The bench appeared firm against tutorials and coaching centres, which were operating from residential areas.

“Why should these institutes be permitted to operate from residential areas and make lives of many miserable? These institutes create chaos in residential areas,” it said.

In the high court, petitioner Ghasiram had argued that these coaching centres have illegally mushroomed in about 15 colonies in Lal Kothi in violation of norms, which provide that no coaching centre can function in an area where the width of the road was less than 40 feet.

Comments 39
