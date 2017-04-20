FLASH NEWS EX-SP of Gurdaspur Salwinder Singh surrendered before Punjab police after he was booked in a rape case in 2016 Supreme Court allows NDMC to e-auction hotel Taj Mansingh, presently run by Tata Group firm IHCL Russian think tank planned to sway US election: Documents Punjab doubles OBC quota in educational institutes to 10% Son of world’s oldest person dies aged 97 Indian-American CEO faces 30 days jail for abusing wife Giant iceberg appears off coast of small Canadian town Myntra acquires Bengaluru-based logistics startup InLogg 50% of India’s energy capacity from non-fossils fuels by ’27 Yogi warns of action over improper liquor ban at holy places

No need to buy books now: ‘Book banks’ to come up in schools soon

indiatoday.in
April 20, 2017
The government is deliberating upon ways to get students involves in the process which would reduce in the number of books being printed and preserve the environment.

In a bid to limit the wastage of papers, the Punjab government has recently decided to set up “book banks.”

According to reports, these banks will be set up in all the schools in the state.

To implement this, Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the state which were already running running book banks, have joined in the initiative to help out children in need.

Here’s what Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary has to say:

“The Education department will set up book banks in all schools of the state in order to save precious time and money of the students,” state Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary said in a recent PTI report.

Furthermore, Chaudhary also said that she would request all the students to submit their old books to give them to the needy ones free of charge.

“Every year, students purchase new books and huge amount of paper is used in printing those. Besides, precious academic time is wasted in the process of printing books. Not only this, students have to spend a considerable amount of money to buy new books,” added Chaudhary.

Moreover, this initiative will be purely on voluntary basis and no student would be bound to give away their old books, the education minister concluded.

