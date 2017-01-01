Nursery Admissions 2017: Private schools to wait for new guidelines

The AAP government has issued a circular to 285 private schools, built on DDA and government land in the national capital to withhold the admission process from the next academic session till new guidelines informed by the city administration.

“The circular has restrained schools from commencing admission process till separate guidelines are issued in this regard. It also said schools will not refuse admission of children from neighbourhood and at least 75 per cent of the newly admitted students should be from the locality,” a senior government official said, according to a report in PTI

Earlier on the report:

These 285 schools were given the authority to carry out separate admission on the condition that they will give preference to applicants from the neighbourhood

These schools include some of the best schools of the city

However, the guidelines for rest of the schools will remain same like last year.

The nursery admission is all set to begin from January 2, 2017 and will conclude on March 31, 2017.

Important dates:

Application forms to be available from: January 2, 2017

Last date of the submission of application forms: January 23

Schools to upload marks (as per point system) given to each applicant: February 6

Closure of admission process: March 31