Over 20 schools of Delhi, Haryana issued notice by CBSE

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a show cause notice to few of its affiliated schools on the official website last week, in another measure to regulate schools which are violating norms, the board also issued a notice to schools of Delhi and Haryana.

According to reports, five schools in Delhi and nineteen other located in Haryana have been issued the notice.

These schools have been found violating the below mentioned norms of CBSE:

Implementation of safety measures

Enrollment of students as per sanctioned strength

Uploading prescribe data on their websites.

What next?

As reported by PTI, these schools have been asked to send a reply as to why their affiliation should not be cancelled

Further, the schools have been asked to submit their replies within 15 days

Here’s what the senior official said:

While commenting on the issue, a senior officer from CBSE told PTI, “The schools in Delhi which have been issued show-cause notices are Spring Fields Convent school, Ring Midyways Senior Secondary Public School, Gyanodaya Public School, Modern International School and New Sainik Public School.”

Furthermore, from Haryana, school that have been sent the notice are situated in the following districts:

– Kurukshetra

– Rohtak

– Sonepat

– Bhiwani

– Jhajjar

Moreover, with CBSE taking serious measures to provide quality of education, another school in Kanpur has been debarred from admitting students to class 11 and class 12 after board officials found that the school was admitting students without necessary sanction.