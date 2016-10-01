PPSC wants CSAT to be only qualifying exam for civil services: Appeals state government

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has requested the state government by putting forward an appeal for making CSAT as the only qualifying examination for Punjab Civil Services Examination. Apart from this, the commission has also recommended unlimited attempts for the candidates but wants upper age limit reduced from 37 to 35.

The PCS exam is conducted to shortlist eligible and qualified candidates in several state government agencies and departments.

It was after UPSC introduced it in the all India Administrative Services examination in 2011 that CSAT was made mandatory in the PCS’s preliminary stage with general studies.

According to an HT report, PPSC Secretary Manjeet Singh Cheema forwarded the petition to the commission on the basis of students’ feedback. If the government approves the same, the Punjab State Civil Services Rules, 2009 will be required to be amended and the candidates will then be required to score 33 per cent percent marks in prelims.

Apart from this, the commission has also recommended unlimited attempts for the candidates but wants upper age limit reduced from 37 to 35. States like Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have already made CSAT a qualifying paper in their civic services exams, whereas Punjab is yet to do the same.

PPSC secretary (examination) Manjit Singh Cheema said the commission has made the recommendation on basis of students’ feedback. “For making these changes, the Punjab State Civil Services Rules, 2009, needs to be amended for which the department of personnel has already been requested,” he said.

Secretary (personnel) Raji P Srivastva said she would get back on this issue on Thursday.