Private schools not happy with CBSE interference on appointing heads

The CBSE circular stated, “Aspirants would have to qualify Principal Eligibility Test (PET) conducted by CBSE for principal position in private schools affiliated to the board.”

India’s largest congregation of unaided budget private schools, National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) expressed its anguish and opposed the recent circular issued by Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) mandating to appoint the heads of the schools.

The CBSE circular stated, “Aspirants would have to qualify Principal Eligibility Test (PET) conducted by CBSE for principal position in private schools affiliated to the board.”

Commenting against the CBSE announcement, Mr Kulbhushan Sharma, President, National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) said,”CBSE should limit itself only to conducting examinations and should not overstep its boundaries. The board is gradually trying to take the reins in its own hands and is interfering with the functioning of the private schools. All the recent official/ unofficial surveys and studies clearly indicate that the private schools are performing better than the government schools. This step will prove to be an unnecessary intrusion and will mar the performance of budget private schools.”

Expressing his concern, Mr Rajesh Malhotra, Vice President, NISA and co-ordinator of its Delhi Chapter- Delhi Independent Schools Alliance (DISA) said, “Due to such unrealistic rules made by CBSE and other boards, we as an association of budget private schools have been demanding for a separate education board. After this particular circular, we will intensify our efforts towards the same. Such decisions are made in isolation and private schools are not even consulted while drafting and passing such rules.”