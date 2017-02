Thanjavur: A total 2,565 candidates failed to appear for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Group I Preliminary Exam held in the district today.

There was a total 6,399 applicants who had registered to appear for the exam in 19 centres.

Collector A Annadurai inspected the centres at Kundavai Nachiar Government College for Women, Rajah Serfoji Government College and Bharat College of Science and Management in Thanjavur.

Four flying squads conducted surprise checks at the centres.