Registration date extended for law courses

indiatoday.in
April 28, 2017

The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) has extended the application date for law courses.

According to a report in The Indian Express, “The exact number of seats will not be known until the BCI releases the list of colleges it has granted permission,” said a DHE official, on the condition of anonymity.

More on the report:

– Over 23,499 candidates have registered for three-year LLB course and 13,879 for the five-year LLB course by April 26

– “We haven’t got any communication from the BCI in the matter,” said CET Cell Commissioner Chandrasekhar Oak

Meanwhile, candidates can check the common law admission test details:

Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna will organising the common law admission test 2017 on May 14

– The exam will consist of 200 multiple choice questions based on English, general knowledge and current affairs, elementary mathematics and legal aptitude (Check: CLAT 2017: Check out paper pattern and complete syllabus here)

– The test will be of 200 marks and will be held for a duration of two hours.

