SC allows candidates above 25 years to take NEET exam, form fill-up till April 5

Bhadra Sinha

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed medical aspirants of over 25 years to take this year’s NEET examination. It has also allowed them to fill forms for the examination till April 5.

Earlier this month, a Supreme Court-appointed panel had vetoed government’s move to cap the age of students and the number of attempts they are allowed to clear a top all-India exam for entry into undergraduate medical schools.

The panel, headed by former chief justice RM Lodha, said it was in favour of striking down the government’s eligibility criteria because there is a “dearth of doctors in the country”.

In January, the government issued an executive order limiting to three the number of times a student could take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). It also capped the eligibility age of candidates at 25 – both decisions made on the recommendations of the Medical Council of India (MCI). The government’s order was challenged by students.

Earlier, an eligible student above the age of 17 could apply, and there was no cap on the number of attempts.