SCERT to conduct ‘Reading Melas’ on October 15 under ‘Every Child Can Read’ scheme

indiatoday.in
October 11, 2016

The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will be conducting training sessions for School Management Committee (SMC) members on October 15.

Ahead of Children’s Day celebration, November 14, the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has decided to conduct training sessions for School Management Committee (SMC) members on October 15.

As per reports, the SCERT will be giving necessary material for organising ‘Reading Melas’ on all Sundays till Children’s Day.

Details of the training session:

– As per reports, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has set the deadline of November 14 by when every government school student from class six to eight should be able to read
– Further, the Delhi government said that the preparation for the ‘Every Child Can Read’ programme has begun on pilot basis
– It is expected that over 250 melas will take place on all Sundays till November 14
– Reading Melas will be conducted by volunteers identified by SMC members
– These melas will be organised in community spaces or schools

Also, students and their parents will jointly work on ensuring the children’s ability to read

Meanwhile, reports suggest that ‘Every Child Can Read’ plan was unveiled by the Directorate of Education.

In coordination with the government, schools are making all possible efforts to ensure that each and every child from class six to eight will be able to read grade-level textbooks by this Children’s Day.

“If an environment of academic rigour and learning is created, children will be encouraged to pursue educational prowess. ‘Reading Melas’ will bring together schools, parents, children and the community in non-classroom spaces for the first time,” Manish Sisodia said.

‘Chunauti 2018’ and ‘Every Child Can Read’ programmes are two of the most important steps in that direction, the Sisodia added.

