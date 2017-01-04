Science impacts lives: Nobel Prize Series 2017 to be launched in India

On January 9, a five-day unique programme, will begin in India in order to stimulate engagement in science. The inauguration of the exhibition ‘The Nobel Prize: Ideas Changing the World’, in the presence of honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the Nobel Prize series.

Mattias Fyrenius, CEO Nobel Media, says, “Nobel Prize Series is one of the pillars of our global outreach and aims at raising engagement in science, literature and peace in line with Alfred Nobel’s vision. We engage millions of people around the world, combining these meeting, events and a daily contact through the digital channels of the Nobel Prize.”

About the exhibition:

The exhibition will be displayed at Science City in Ahmedabad for a period of one month. Visitors will be guided through the story of the Nobel Prize, its founder, Alfred Nobel, the Nobel Laureates, and how Nobel Prize-awarded efforts have shaped and continued to change our world.

Part of Nobel Prize Series India 2017 takes place in connection with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit this year, adding a special focus on innovation and education. Nine Nobel Laureates will participate in a moderated dialogue held at Mahatma Mandir on the topics ‘Basic or applied research? How to best foster a truly innovative environment’ and ‘Local research, global impact – how can biomedical and healthcare research in India deliver greatest benefit in addressing global health challenges?’

Inspirational meetings, Q&A, and much more

Nobel Laureates will engage in inspirational meetings, such as Q&A sessions, lectures and roundtables in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Delhi and Gandhinagar. Students at several universities will be able to interact with the Laureates including IISC Bangalore, NCBS Bangalore, IIT Delhi, IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat University and M S University Vadodara.

Nine distinguished Nobel Laureates will attend Nobel Prize Series India 2017: Professor David Gross, Physics 2004, Professor Michel Hartmut, Chemistry 1988, Professor Serge Haroche, Physics 2012, Professor William E. Moerner, Chemistry 2014, Professor Ventrakraman Ramakrishnan, Chemistry 2009, Professor Richard Roberts,Physiology or Medicine 1993, Professor Randy Schekman, Physiology or Medicine 2013, Professor Harold E. Varmus,Physiology or Medicine 1989 and Professor Ada Yonath, Chemistry 2009.

“India’s bright students have a thirst for knowledge and its application to society. They are inspired by examples of excellence, but the opportunities for interacting with the best and the brightest are sadly far too little for a country of our size. The Nobel Prize Series will bring, through a major event and digital media, the world’s best scientists to every young girl and boy in India with an interest in science.”

About Nobel Prize Series:

Nobel Prize Series aims to stimulate innovation and creative thinking, bringing together Nobel Laureates, other experts and lifelong learners. This unique programme combines conference, lectures, round tables, an exhibition and other meeting spaces. By sharing achievements and stories of Nobel Laureates with a global audience, this official Nobel programme inspires engagement in science, literature and peace in line with Alfred Nobel’s vision.