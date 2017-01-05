‘Selfies with students’ initiative by Maharashtra govt gets a blow

In November 2016, the Maharashtra government had announced an initiative called ‘Selfies with students’, that required teachers to take selfies with students.

In November 2016, the Maharashtra government had announced an initiative called ‘Selfies with students’, that required teachers to take selfies with students in order to track attendance and reduce dropouts. The selfies were to be taken on Mondays and uploaded on the SARAL-government’s online database for education.

From the third Monday, they had to only click photos of those students who were not attending school regularly.

Reason for delay

But the same has been delayed as the software required to upload the pictures isn’t ready yet. The software will allow the teachers to name every child in the picture and provide their Aadhar number. This will help the department in identifying students that stay absent frequently.

According to a DNA report, schools claim that there is no clarity where the pictures need to be uploaded. But the State education department official claims that it would hopefully start next Monday.

Reactions from schools

Uday Nare, a teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School, Andheri, said, “Schools are still waiting to get the link on which selfies need to be uploaded. Many schools have forgotten to take selfies. Moreover, taking selfies on first day of school after vacation will not help as many students don’t turn up. Also, is the government going to provide teachers with internet facility if they are expecting us to do this work?”

“There was a GR for schools to click selfies of students, but it has come to notice that the department has not sent any further instructions on where on the website to upload them,” said a principal of a school in the western suburbs.

Accepting that the link is not ready for the schools to upload selfies, Nand Kumar, Principal Secretary of State School Education and Sports department, said, “It got delayed due to some glitches. So we are still testing the link. It was first tested with three teachers and now we will test it with one block. Hopefully, it will start from the coming Monday. Anyway, teachers were not happy with this whole idea, so we don’t want the uploading process to be slow and troublesome.”