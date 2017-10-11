SP Jain makes it to Forbes Top 20 again

SP Jain School of Global Management once again keeps its 5-year record for being ranked in the Forbes Top 20 list of the World’s Best One-Year International MBAs.

Along with Financial Times and The Economist, SP Jain’s flagship Global MBA programme has yet again been ranked among the top 20 institutes in the ‘Best International MBAs One-Year Programmes’ category. Boasting a ranking of 16 this time, the business school has also been ranked number one in terms of salary growth for all 5 years.

Logic behind the ranking

Apart from having a base in Mumbai, the school proudly holds campuses in Sydney, Singapore and Dubai as well. This biennial ranking by Forbes is based on the return on investment achieved by the graduates. The idea behind measuring graduate outcomes over a period of time is to ensure long-term student growth.

Thus, this year, the ranking compared the earnings of the Class of 2012 in their first five years post-MBA. Here, SP Jain Global MBA Class of 2012 reported close to a six-fold increase in salaries – from a pre-MBA salary of USD 9,000 to USD 50,000 (in 2016).

Not only has the management school been establishing its name on Forbes, but it was also ranked 95 amongst the top 100 overall in the 2015 Economist ranking. What’s even better is that in the regional section of the same list, it was ranked at number 10!

Considering that the Mumbai campus started operation in 2015, this is a great success for the institution. Some interesting and unique courses offered at the school include cyber security, virtual reality, big data and visual analytics and global security management.