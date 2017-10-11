11 Oct 2017, Edition - 820, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
PSG_Hospitals
FLASH NEWS
  • Central Information Commission says SIT on black money is a ‘public authority’ under RTI act; asks SIT to appoint CPIO
  • SC says age of consent cannot be lowered; complaint must be filed within one year of rape
  • Gurdaspur Lok Sabha by poll starts today; three pronged election among Congress, BJP and AAP.
  • Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat by-poll: BJP candidate Swaran Singh Salari and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar cast their votes
Education

SP Jain makes it to Forbes Top 20 again

indiatoday.intoday.in
October 11, 2017

SP Jain School of Global Management once again keeps its 5-year record for being ranked in the Forbes Top 20 list of the World’s Best One-Year International MBAs.

Along with Financial Times and The Economist, SP Jain’s flagship Global MBA programme has yet again been ranked among the top 20 institutes in the ‘Best International MBAs One-Year Programmes’ category. Boasting a ranking of 16 this time, the business school has also been ranked number one in terms of salary growth for all 5 years.

Logic behind the ranking

Apart from having a base in Mumbai, the school proudly holds campuses in Sydney, Singapore and Dubai as well. This biennial ranking by Forbes is based on the return on investment achieved by the graduates. The idea behind measuring graduate outcomes over a period of time is to ensure long-term student growth.

Thus, this year, the ranking compared the earnings of the Class of 2012 in their first five years post-MBA. Here, SP Jain Global MBA Class of 2012 reported close to a six-fold increase in salaries – from a pre-MBA salary of USD 9,000 to USD 50,000 (in 2016).

Not only has the management school been establishing its name on Forbes, but it was also ranked 95 amongst the top 100 overall in the 2015 Economist ranking. What’s even better is that in the regional section of the same list, it was ranked at number 10!

Considering that the Mumbai campus started operation in 2015, this is a great success for the institution. Some interesting and unique courses offered at the school include cyber security, virtual reality, big data and visual analytics and global security management.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Remembering the Maruthu Pandiyar brothers, the leaders of the South Indian Rebellion of 1801
October 10, 2017

The brothers led a fierce struggle against the East India Company. On October 24, 1801, two middle-aged brothers were publicly hanged to death at the Tirupputhur fort of souther...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Activating your chakras for a healthy you – ​Mooladhar Chakra ​
October 6, 2017

Activating your chakras for a healthy you - ​Mooladhar Chakra ​ ​ There is more to us than what meets the eye, the physical body is only an aspect of our existence which ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Diwali 2017: 9 Delicious Diwali Snacks for the Festive Celebrations
October 10, 2017

One of the biggest festivals in the country, Diwali will be celebrated on 19th October 2017. Like each year, people are gearing up to celebrate the festival with full festive spiri...

Read More