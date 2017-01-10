FLASH NEWS Urgent cabinet meeting called at Poes Garden Panneerselvam’s late night visit to Amma memorial adds to TN suspense, sits in meditation Sasikala Natarajan is unfit to become the party chief and the Tamil Nadu chief minister: PH Pandian Special Court grants bail to former Coal secretary H C Gupta, others in Coal Scam case, reports Pakistan intruder shot dead in Bamiyal sector, Pathankot, reports Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI summons ex-Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria, reports Alleged ISI agent Shamshul Hoda in Kanpur train derailment deported from Dubai to Nepal, reports I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health

Education


State-wide protest against saffronising education: DMK

indiatoday.in
January 10, 2017

It is now widely speculated that the DMK in Tamil Nadu will not only protest against the saffronisation of education but will also strictly oppose the proposed National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) at all central government office premises across the state.

Saffronisation of education is, of late, one of the primary agenda of the ruling government in its desperate bid to saffronise the country. Following this, the DMK on Monday announced that they will stage a state-wide protest on January 20, 2017 against the Centre’s bid to saffronise education. The DMK allegedly accused the Centre of endorsing religion elements in the realm of education and of making Sanskrit compulsory through the supposedly tabled National Education Policy.

“In the name of National Education policy, the Centre is being proactive to thrust an education system inclined toward religion and make Sanskrit a compulsory language,” said DMK President MK Stalin alleging against the Central government’s attempt, as reported by The Indian Express today.
NEET will bring adverse impact on the poor and rural students: MK Stalin

Expressing reservation against the proposed NEET, Stalin pointed out that NEET will bring upon adverse impact on the poor and rural students aspiring for medical studies and will subsequently disturb the prospect of pursuing higher education since students in Tamil Nadu are selected on the basis of marks secured in Class 12 examinations.
New Education Policy

Following what was told by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to PTI last month, it is anticipated that the Central government will form a committee to draft new educational policy.

It is now believed that the ministry has already held meeting with the stake holders, states, parliamentarians, subject experts, and educational institutes regarding the above mentioned bid.

The proposed policy, which is expected to be released in June this year, will ensure that the new policy will focus on various areas such as preventing gender discrimination, setting up of educational tribunal, common curriculum for science, math, and English.

