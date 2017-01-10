State-wide protest against saffronising education: DMK

It is now widely speculated that the DMK in Tamil Nadu will not only protest against the saffronisation of education but will also strictly oppose the proposed National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) at all central government office premises across the state.

Saffronisation of education is, of late, one of the primary agenda of the ruling government in its desperate bid to saffronise the country. Following this, the DMK on Monday announced that they will stage a state-wide protest on January 20, 2017 against the Centre’s bid to saffronise education. The DMK allegedly accused the Centre of endorsing religion elements in the realm of education and of making Sanskrit compulsory through the supposedly tabled National Education Policy.

“In the name of National Education policy, the Centre is being proactive to thrust an education system inclined toward religion and make Sanskrit a compulsory language,” said DMK President MK Stalin alleging against the Central government’s attempt, as reported by The Indian Express today.

NEET will bring adverse impact on the poor and rural students: MK Stalin

Expressing reservation against the proposed NEET, Stalin pointed out that NEET will bring upon adverse impact on the poor and rural students aspiring for medical studies and will subsequently disturb the prospect of pursuing higher education since students in Tamil Nadu are selected on the basis of marks secured in Class 12 examinations.

New Education Policy

Following what was told by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to PTI last month, it is anticipated that the Central government will form a committee to draft new educational policy.

It is now believed that the ministry has already held meeting with the stake holders, states, parliamentarians, subject experts, and educational institutes regarding the above mentioned bid.

The proposed policy, which is expected to be released in June this year, will ensure that the new policy will focus on various areas such as preventing gender discrimination, setting up of educational tribunal, common curriculum for science, math, and English.