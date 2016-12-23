This 16-year-old schoolgirl’s letter to PM Narendra Modi, gets a reply

A G Namana, a 16-year-old school girl, wrote a letter to PM Modi seeking his assistance for some critical problems prevailing in her village.

Whenever we face a day-to-day hindrance caused due to ongoing construction work or any other issue, we blame the government.

But, this 16-year-old girl from a tiny village in the Western Ghats chose to act up on such a problem she sees every day.

Living in Alekhan Horatti, a tiny village in the Western Ghats in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, A G Namana, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his assistance for some critical problems prevailing in her village.

Here’s what she wrote:

Namana, a student of the Moorarji Desai Residential School in Mudigere’s Bidarahalli, wrote a letter in English to the PM on October 6

In the letter, she highlighted the need of basic facilities at her home town which is 45kms from Chikkamagaluru like lack of motorable road

Also, she mentioned about the issue of power supply

Initially, Namana lost all hopes as there was no response from the government.

Recently, Namana and her family were amazed to see the PMO’s directive to the Chikkamagaluru district administration.

Response from the PMO:

In the response, the PMO asked officials to look into the matter on immediate basis

As reported in TOI, earlier this week, officials visited the village and have assured villagers their problems would be looked into Mudigere MLA Ningaiah of the JDS met the family and said he would seek central funds to develop the village Moreover, MLA Ningaiah said that he has got Rs 80 lakh-worth projects to improve the village.

While commenting on the delay in the project, MLA Ningaiah blamed the weather for the poor condition of the 4.5km road leading to the village. “I’ll ask Chikkamagaluru-Udupi MP Shobha Karandlaje to prevail upon the Centre and get Rs 9.5 crore to relay the road,” he added.