This leading UK business school announced a big scholarship opportunity for MBA students

The Business School of UK-based University of Southampton is offering several scholarships to international students, which in total can amount to 35 per cent off from the tuition fees, for their full time MBA programme.

The Business School of UK-based University of Southampton is offering several scholarships to international students, which in total can amount to 35 per cent off from the tuition fees, for their full time MBA programme. These scholarships will be decided from April 1 onwards and may be awarded as a stand-alone scholarship or a combination of two of them.

1. Global I Scholarship

The first scholarship being offered is the Global I Scholarship, where a scholarship of 25 per cent will be automatically applicable for any student who meets the following criteria:

A first class honours degree and four years of relevant work experience

Or

An upper second class honours degree and six years of relevant work experience

Or

A lower second class honours degree and eight years of relevant work experience

2. Global II Scholarship

The second scholarship being offered is the Global II Scholarship, where a scholarship of 15 per cent can be automatically availed by any student who meets the following criteria:

A first class honours degree and three years relevant work experience

Or

An upper second class honours degree and four years relevant work experience

Or

A lower second class honours degree and five years relevant work experience

Global I and II are automatic scholarships which are purely based upon a candidate’s academic grade and level of work experience. They are awarded if candidates receive an offer of a place upon meeting the required criteria.

3. Regional Ambassador Scholarships:

Thirdly, eight Regional Ambassador Scholarships are available to students from Africa, Latin America and South Asia. These scholarships are worth 10 per cent of the tuition fee and can be availed by those exceptional applicants who demonstrate the requisite experience and potential to become future ambassadors of this MBA programme in their home country and sector.

4. Global Business Excellence Scholarships

Lastly, six Global Business Excellence Scholarships give the students an opportunity to avail a further 10 per cent tuition fee discount. Outstanding students from any country who demonstrate excellence in global business and working internationally across borders with organisational stakeholders are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

The last two are competitive scholarships and will be awarded at the discretion of Southampton Business School by the MBA Director, based on the quality of applicants. Candidates can apply for both, but can only be awarded one of the Regional Ambassador or Global Business Excellence Scholarships.

For the University’s returning alumni, a further 10 per cent alumni discount on the tuition fee is applicable because of which they could get up to 45 per cent off as they can avail 25 per cent off from Global 1 + 10 per cent off for either Business Excellence or Regional Ambassador Scholarship + 10 per cent alumni discount.

About Southampton Business School’s MBA programme:

Southampton Business School’s MBA programme is of a 12-month duration, comprising 10 core foundation modules aimed at developing managerial and leadership capabilities along with the optional modules. The range of core modules brings attention to diverse subjects such as managing business effectively in the 21st century, strategy, managing people for performance, quality and operations management, contemporary marketing, accounting, managing and measuring performance and corporate finance.

Accredited by the Association of MBAs (AMBA), the global standard in MBAs, the Southampton MBA focuses on the highest standard of postgraduate leadership and management education.

For any query, the candidates can visit the official website.