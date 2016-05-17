tnresults.nic.in Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2016 declared, TN HSC (+2) Result, Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Result 2016

The Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2016, TN HSC +2 Examination Results, TN 12th Class Result declared by Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) on Tuesday at 10:30 am.



How to access TN HSC Result, TN 12th Class Result, TN Plus two (+2) Result, Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2016

Log on to tnresults.nic.in

Enter your roll number and other details

Enter captcha code if required

Get the result

Students are advised to keep a print out of the result for future reference.

In 2015 overall pass percentage was 90.5 percent. Passing percentage for girls and boys are 93.04 percent and 87.05 percent respectively. In total 8,82,860 students had appeared for the exams.

The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examination 2016 were conducted from March 04, 2016 to April 01, 2016.

The Government of Tamil Nadu have constituted a new Board for School Examination viz “Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination” by merging the existing two separate boards (1) Board of Secondary Education and (2) Board of Higher Secondary Examinations.