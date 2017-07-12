12 Jul 2017, Edition - 729, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Education

Unified Council Announces its NSTSE- National Level Science Talent Search Examination 2018 for Class 2-12

businesswireindia.com
July 12, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Hyderabad, India

A parent wishes to know how his school-going son is faring in his studies. He has his report card and knows that he is near the top of his class – but is not clear where he stands on a state-wide or nation-wide basis.

A State/Central School Board wishes to assess how effective their academic offering in the primary classes is, especially in the context of a new set of learning methodologies they have introduced. Are the students learning? How does their learning compare with that in other schools?

Unified Council is working towards helping schools, teachers, students and parents get an exact picture of the level of scholastic skills of the students from Classes 1 to 12 in subjects of Maths and Science. This is being achieved through our National Level Science Talent Search Examination (NSTSE) on the basis of extensive curriculum research, student achievement level analysis and definition of skill levels of Indian children across State, CBSE and ICSE boards.

Unified Council, is now announcing the National Science Talent Search Examination-2018. The exam is to be conducted on 04th February, 2018 across the country.

NSTSE – Salient Features

Exam is conducted by India’s FIRST ISO 9001 organisation in testing & assessment.

The aim of NSTSE is to make our younger generation fundamentally stronger and more competitive.

It is a challenging, high quality educational experience to a diverse group of students from class 2 to 12.

It aims to provide a broad range of scientific, mathematical and analytical theories in an objective based testing process.

It provides excellent analysis reports for students and schools.

Every participating student will receive a FREE Success Series Book, which covers memory techniques, effective learning, methodology, mnemonics, concentration techniques etc.

Well-known companies like Britannica Encyclopedia, Brain Mapping Academy and mapmystep.com are sponsoring prizes worth Rs. 5 Crores.

Comments 1
Laurode Oliveira Lima foi certo dos primeiros a ajudar com a divulgação dos pensamentos piagetianos” (GHIRAlDELLI, 2009). https://tinyurl.com/lxravdp [a história da internet] - Jul 12, 2017
