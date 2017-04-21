Universities request UGC to make 7th pay commission report public

The UGC was approached by a delegation of faculty members of various universities and a demand to make public a committee report on the seventh pay commission that was put forward.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) was approached by a delegation of faculty members of various universities and a redressal of their demands was demanded including the request to make public a committee report on the seventh pay commission.

Various other issues addressed

Representatives from the Federation of Central Universities Teachers Associations (FEDCUTA), Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA), JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) and Indraprastha University Teachers Association (IPUTA) submitted a memorandum on various issues to the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In a statement, Nandita Narain, President DUTA said, “In an hour-long meeting with the UGC Secretary, secrecy surrounding the recommendations of the Pay Review Committee which has not been made public yet were discussed among others issues.”

More objections raised

Objections were also kept forward by the faculty members to the government’s move in granting financial autonomy to some universities and colleges of the Delhi University.

“The move would commercialise higher education, bring unreasonable hikes in student-fee, among other consequences,” she said.

Some of the other demands raised in the meeting included the need to do away with Academic Performance Indicator (API), plight of thousands of temporary and ad-hoc teachers, seat cuts in JNU.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javdekar had yesterday said that a committee to review the recommendations made by a UGC panel on implementation of the seventh pay commission in educational institutions was formed. He urged the teachers to refrain from going to strike in view of the examination time and to avoid any disruption in the academic functioning of the universities.