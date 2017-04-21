30 May 2017, Edition - 686, Tuesday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • The Karnataka Education Authority KEA declared Karnataka Common Entrance Test Exam CET results 2017 today
  • Advani, Joshi and other accused have been released on personal bond, judgments reserved on discharge
  • Naxals torched a bus after asking passengers to alight in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district
  • Hotels and restaurants across TN downed shutters today in protest against the levy of 12-28% Goods and Services Tax
  • Spell of rain/thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds is likely to occur over few parts of Delhi-NCR from 31st May evening to June 1: IMD
  • BJP Youth wing protest against Kerala slaughter incident; water cannon used to keep things under control
  • Former Congress MLA from Sadar Bazaar Rajesh Jain being searched by ED
  • A trainee IAS officer died after drowning in a swimming pool in Delhi’s Ber Sarai area today morning
  • Chemists across the country have shut shop today in protest against “stringent” regulations on the sale of medicines
  • Spotify agreed to set up a $43.45 million fund to settle a costly pair of US copyright lawsuits from artists
Education

Universities request UGC to make 7th pay commission report public

indiatoday.in
April 21, 2017

The UGC was approached by a delegation of faculty members of various universities and a demand to make public a committee report on the seventh pay commission that was put forward.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) was approached by a delegation of faculty members of various universities and a redressal of their demands was demanded including the request to make public a committee report on the seventh pay commission.

Various other issues addressed

Representatives from the Federation of Central Universities Teachers Associations (FEDCUTA), Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA), JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) and Indraprastha University Teachers Association (IPUTA) submitted a memorandum on various issues to the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In a statement, Nandita Narain, President DUTA said, “In an hour-long meeting with the UGC Secretary, secrecy surrounding the recommendations of the Pay Review Committee which has not been made public yet were discussed among others issues.”
More objections raised

Objections were also kept forward by the faculty members to the government’s move in granting financial autonomy to some universities and colleges of the Delhi University.

“The move would commercialise higher education, bring unreasonable hikes in student-fee, among other consequences,” she said.

Some of the other demands raised in the meeting included the need to do away with Academic Performance Indicator (API), plight of thousands of temporary and ad-hoc teachers, seat cuts in JNU.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javdekar had yesterday said that a committee to review the recommendations made by a UGC panel on implementation of the seventh pay commission in educational institutions was formed. He urged the teachers to refrain from going to strike in view of the examination time and to avoid any disruption in the academic functioning of the universities.

ALSO READ

Comments 22
kahala management http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Lucas Turrubiartes] - May 08, 2017
https://www.gobizap.com/vps.html [Latrina Deckert] - May 08, 2017
Your website is extremely educational. I really value it. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Phila diets] - May 08, 2017
I think this is among the most significant information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things, The site style is great, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers http://topcookwarebrands.com/all-clad-bd55201-5-d5-brushed-1810-stainless-steel-5-ply-bonded-dishwasher-safe-sauce-pan-cookware-1-5-quart-silver/feed/ [Veola Hascall] - May 09, 2017
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account aided me a appropriate deal. I have been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast provided shiny clear idea http://shoeshopstoreonline.com [Mathew Mirabella] - May 09, 2017
Hey, you utilised to write magnificent, but the final couple of posts have been kinda dullâ€¦ I miss your great writings. Past a number of posts are just a minor bit out of track! come on! http://mobsex.mobi [mobile porn] - May 09, 2017
One thing I'd like to say is that often before getting more laptop or computer memory, look at the machine in which it could well be installed. In case the machine is usually running Windows XP, for instance, the memory threshold is 3.25GB. Installing over this would basically constitute just a waste. Make sure that one's motherboard can handle the upgrade volume, as well. Good blog post. best [flight simulator games] - May 11, 2017
Things i have observed in terms of computer system memory is there are specific features such as SDRAM, DDR and the like, that must match up the specifications of the motherboard. If the pc's motherboard is fairly current while there are no operating system issues, upgrading the memory space literally usually takes under an hour or so. It's one of the easiest pc upgrade procedures one can imagine. Thanks for discussing your ideas. https://www.fanfiction.net/~tamelexicon37 [flight simulator games for pc] - May 12, 2017
Hello would you mind letting me know which hosting company you're working with? I've loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Kudos, I appreciate it! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas home warranty] - May 18, 2017
Valuable information. Fortunate me I found your web site accidentally, and I am shocked why this coincidence didn't came about earlier! I bookmarked it. http://www.pinkfascinator.com/light-blue-fascinators/ [baby blue fascinator] - May 24, 2017
It is also in your interests to ensure that the shopping encounter is streamlined according to industry requirements.|Marco Tozzi shoes offers the wearer a celeb appear. Think about what you truly require and stick to the plan. The footwear you choose to wear will speak a lot about your character.|So if you have a US shoe dimension, you ought to know how to change it. Here you will get broad range of styles and designs in males's footwear. The online store will confirm your purchase and begin the shipping process.|We should do some comparisons amongst the on-line shoes shops and discover the cheapest shoes. Other than safety, it also spares our ft from obtaining wounded by strolling on tough surfaces.|Confirm their returns coverage: The garments or footwear may not work out. For numerous people, they didn't even care what the footwear really looked like - as long as they match well.|To purchase footwear online has become a typical trend in Dubai. So just go online, and get the designer shoes for yourself and alter the way you appear. They appear sporty and informal at the same time.|I find the whole encounter rather exhausting and dispiriting. You might have been shoe buying all your lifestyle now, but have you thought if you usually get value for money? It is an easy and hassle free technique of buying.|Gone are the days when shoes were used to just cover and protect your feet. When you shoes online shoppin, returns or exchanges can be the greatest drawback simply because of the inconvenience.|This trend looks established to carry on, especially with the introduction of discount codes and provides. He made a modest starting with shoes that appeared severe, but synonymous with quality.|Ensure that the footwear match nicely and the child is comfy sporting them. You should on the web usually shield your passions. At initial the quality of the shoe, top high quality shoe will assure you that shoe is sturdy.|You should on the internet always shield your interests. Ensure that the footwear fit nicely and the child is comfy sporting them. Cost aside, they might not always appear good on you.|Before making your buy, usually put on each footwear and stroll around. And lastly, anybody planning to shoes online shoppin completely must shop about for the very best offers! This guarantees that your footwear will always fit.|So the globe is actually 1 solitary store when it arrives to buying online and you can store anyplace you like. But never get carried away by ads. A assure is especially helpful when you are shoe shopping.|So, always select the one that will match with your persona and your dressing style. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-161226002.html [best website to buy shoes] - May 24, 2017
There you can store conveniently while sitting comfortably in the bedroom of your personal home.|Men and ladies will be happy to know that there is free transport each methods on the pair of shoes bought. This on-line store provides fantastic assortment of footwear for men from renowned Aldo brand.|Initial of all, it can be done from a location of a comfort; be it home or workplace. Buy Footwear online for their comfort, their fit and their personality. A guarantee is especially helpful when you are shoe buying.|There are excellent deals and reductions which you can avail from right here. Following all, summer is the time when all your baring garments come out. Instead they will offer ease and comfort to your ft and broaden your horizons.|This then interprets into reduce than road costs and on-line only offers that can't be discovered somewhere else. Availability of Aldo footwear in different colors will certainly attract your attention.|Needless to say, males detest buying, mainly simply because it is time consuming and boring. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160921003.html [ladies fashion sandals] - May 24, 2017
Thanks for your marvelous submitting! I seriously loved reading this, you can be an excellent publisher.I'll make sure that Universities request UGC to make 7th pay commission report public – The Covai Post We save your site and may come back down the road. I want to motivate an individual carry on your own wonderful composing, possess a nice night time!. game poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [game poker online] - May 25, 2017
My brother recommended I would possibly like this website. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thanks! http://babystrollerinfo.com/the-ins-and-outs-from-the-baby-trend-stroller/ [Elvis Lemler] - May 25, 2017
Universities request UGC to make 7th pay commission report public – The Covai Post situs poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [situs poker online] - May 25, 2017
Interesting marvelous putting up! I must say i appreciated reading through the idea, you may be a great creator.I am going to make certain that Universities request UGC to make 7th pay commission report public – The Covai Post I take a note of your site and might come back down the road. I want to inspire an individual continue your fantastic creating, use a wonderful night time!. situs poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [situs poker online] - May 26, 2017
Since 1903, when the business was born, he grew slowly and steadily to appreciate the reputation found.|Bally footwear are accessible on-line for ladies and men. In case you have picked an inappropriate size shoes, you can apply for altering for another dimension. But never get carried absent by advertisements.|At this site you will get broad array of males's shoes. With all the scandals and corruption surrounding us, these phrases are not looked on favorably. Anybody who is a shoe fanatic will appreciate this.|They invest a great deal of time in a shopping mall or shop when they have to purchase the footwear. And also, shopping for shoes online frequently arrives with discounts. You don't have to squander gasoline and battle the crowds.|This is because of the reality that online stores by no means closes. If you put on high quality footwear and step out in style, your glamour quotient is definitely admired. Yahoo provides Customer Suggestions for Secure Buying Online.|As it is simple to purchase operating shoe on-line. To store from here will be enjoyable filled and tension free encounter for you. Following operating in formals the whole day, you want to mix issues up when you go out.|That's partly because internet merchants tend to have reduce overheads than conventional, bodily stores. This allows a shoe to continue and match to fit for a whilst. The whole globe came online someday ago.|Women and men can get variety in shoes online at superb offers and reductions. You have to specify the size and kind of the footwear and you can get it at your doorway. There are huge number of on-line buying stores in India.|Finding a great, comfy pair of footwear is like finding a new buddy. Moreover, colour, heels, fashion, and price also play an important function in shoe shopping. The sleeker their style is, the more official the shoe is.|The footwear could finish up not fitting you nicely, so find out how they handle returns. https://wirisi.com/flats-peas-shoes-160913007.html [womens cheap shoes] - May 26, 2017
Like every bit of your post. Thanks again. http://re2l.in/40840 [http://lovemekk.tumblr.com] - May 26, 2017
I do consider all of the concepts you've presented on your post. They are very convincing and will certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are very quick for novices. Could you please prolong them a little from next time? Thanks for the post. http://maternityclothesz.com [Francis Zehrer] - May 27, 2017
{Don't get me incorrect, we aren't going hungry, but issues are not great at the moment. https://wirisi.com/flats-casual-1609210011.html [online athletic shoe stores] - May 28, 2017
I will tools this examine toward 2 products of persons: existing Zune homeowners who are taking into consideration an upgrade, and human beings trying in direction of choose amongst a Zune and an iPod. (There are other avid gamers value considering out there, like the Sony Walkman X, however I assume this offers on your own more than enough details in the direction of produce an aware alternative of the Zune vs players other than the iPod line as well.) http://www.sportsapparelsports.net [website resource] - May 30, 2017
Between me and my spouse we've owned excess MP3 players more than the yrs than I can depend, which include Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, and many others. But, the final pair a long time I've settled down towards just one line of avid gamers. Why? Considering the fact that I was satisfied in direction of take a look at how well-designed and entertaining toward seek the services of the underappreciated (and commonly mocked) Zunes are. http://www.torontoonlinedating.org [any website] - May 30, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

How to Get Small Waist Through Yoga: 5 Effective Poses that Will Help
May 05, 2017

Are you trying to fit into your favourite pair of jeans and failing ridiculously because of the few extra inches that you have gained around the waist? Can you see the fat bulging out of your body?….

Read More