UPES encourage entrepreneurship with its new placement policy

Also opens up experience zones in Delhi-NCR to counsel youngsters on new-age courses

The University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) has recently announced two new- on campus and off campus- initiatives for today’s youth.

To support its students who wish to take entrepreneurial route UPES has introduced a new placement policy.

More on the policy:

– Under this policy UPES will provide placement support to them even after two years of graduating in case for some reason they choose to find a job

– In another initiative, UPES is opening up experience zones by the end of March 2017 at three locations in Delhi/NCR- Wave Silver Tower- Sector 18- Noida, South-Ex Part 1 and Kalu Sarai- to help youngsters take informed decisions when it comes to choosing right educational courses

– Furthermore, UPES counsellors will be available at these centres to guide them and clear their doubts. The university will soon open UPES experience zones in Tier 2, Tier 3 cities as well as students there have limited access to information and are in dire need of right counselling.

UPES offers specialised programmes in high-growth sectors like oil and gas, power, infrastructure, IT, design, planning and architecture, public policy, legal studies and more.

These programmes have been carefully designed keeping in mind sector-specific present and future requirements.

To ensure that courses offered are completely aligned with what actually the industry demands, UPES:

– Has academic collaborations with leading global organizations like IBM, Xebia IT Architects, L&T

– Runs project ‘Abhigyat’ under which faculty members are sent for internships in organizations to bridge the academia-industry disconnect. These internships help the faculty frame courses and curriculum that is more application-driven and relevant

– Hires non-PHD working professionals in core sectors to be a part of the faculty as ‘industry fellows’

Invites industry professionals to interact and conduct workshops with students and faculty on a regular basis

Here’s what President and CEO, UPES, said:

“With the new placement policy in place, we urge our students to follow their entrepreneurial dreams by giving them a choice to return to their alma mater for placement support. UPES already has an incubation centre at campus that provides end-to-end assistance and guidance to students who want to do something of their own. We encourage entrepreneurship and innovation in our students as it is not just about running a successful business; entrepreneurial skills are required if you are in a job or even in day-to-day life.”

Mega initiatives like Digital India, Skill India, Smart Cities and Make in India has opened up avenues in fields like Geo Informatics, renewable energy, broadband communication, urban and infrastructure development, machine design, fire and safety, disaster management, IPR and Cyber laws, both in public and private sector. Students should consider these opportunities while deciding about their higher studies.

ABOUT UPES:

Established in 2003 through UPES Act, 2003 of the State Legislature of Uttarakhand, UPES is an UGC recognized and NAAC accredited University. UPES is globally recognized by QS Ratings with 5 Stars for both Employability (placements) and campus facilities and 4 Stars for its teaching.

UPES offers industry-aligned graduate and post graduate courses in high growth sectors like oil & gas, power, infrastructure, IT, design, planning & architecture, public policy, legal studies and more.

Because of its industry oriented programs, UPES graduates are a preferred choice for the companies with track record of 85% placements year on year. This demonstrates UPES’ commitment, quality of students, and the holistic approach of its dedicated faculty.