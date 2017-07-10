UPSC NDA NA Exam II 2017 dates released at upsc.gov.in, check now

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the examination dates of National Defence Academy (NDA) and NA (Indian Naval Academy) examination II on the official website, the link for which is upsc.gov.in

As per reports, UPSC will be conducting the examination on September 10.

Earlier, the commission had opened the application process till June 30.

The exam is being conducted for admission into army, navy and air force wings of the National Defence Academy.

Vacancy details:

NDA (National Defence Academy): 335 (208 for army, 55 for navy and 72 for air force)

NA (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 55

Total: 390

Scheme of examination

The subjects of the written examination, the time allowed and the maximum marks allotted to each subject will be as follows:

Mathematics (01): Time – 2.5 hours, total marks – 300

General Ability Test (02): Time – 2.5 hours, total marks – 600

Total: 900

SSB test/interview: 900

The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective type questions only. In the question papers, wherever necessary, questions involving the metric system of weights and measures only will be set.

Selection procedure:

The selection of candidates will be done in two stages based on Psychological Aptitude Test and Intelligence Test. All the applicants who successfully clear both the stages will have to submit all the original certificates to the selection board committee.

Examination centres

The examination will be held at the following centres:

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jorhat, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Udaipur and Vishakhapatnam.

About UPSC:

Union Public Service Commission works under the government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various ministries and departments of the Government of India and in subordinate offices.