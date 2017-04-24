FLASH NEWS Zomato reveals theft of 1.7 crore user records World’s biggest wind turbines go online in UK Google to launch ‘Smart Reply’ for Gmail on Android and iOS Man commits suicide after being harassed by wife in Nashik 6th-placed Man Utd play out goalless draw in 2nd last game Real Madrid a draw away from winning La Liga title Zomato suffers a likely security breach, 17 million accounts ‘hacked’ No possibility of PDP supporting a BJP CM. Kashmir needs a political outreach, not competitive politics: Sources close to J&K CM Defending champs SRH out of IPL as KKR chase 48 in 5.2 overs Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passes away

Education


VITEEE 2017 result declared at vit.ac.in: Steps to check the result

indiatoday.in
April 24, 2017

VITEEE was conducted from April 5 to 16 for admission to BTech programmes.

The result of the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2017 has been declared by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website www.vit.ac.in

VITEEE was conducted from April 5 to 16 for admission to BTech programmes. A large number of candidates had attempted the examination. The duration of the computer-based entrance exam was two hours 30 minutes.

Questions are based on the specified syllabus with options to attempt papers in physics, chemistry, mathematics and English (PCM) or physics, chemistry, biology and English (PCB).

Steps to check the result

– Log on to the official website www.vit.ac.in
– On the right of the screen, click on ‘VITEEE 2017- Result’
– In the provided fields, enter your application number and date of birth
– Click on submit
– Your result will be displayed on the screen
– Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Paper pattern

– All the questions were multiple choice questions (MCQ)
– PCM (physics, chemistry and mathematics): Total 125 questions
– PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology): Total 125 questions
– There was no negative marking for wrong answer
– The test paper was in English.

