VITEEE 2017 result declared at vit.ac.in: Steps to check the result

The result of VITEEE 2017 has been declared by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). VITEEE was conducted from April 5 to 16 for admission to BTech programmes.

The result of the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2017 has been declared by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website www.vit.ac.in

VITEEE was conducted from April 5 to 16 for admission to BTech programmes. A large number of candidates had attempted the examination. The duration of the computer-based entrance exam was two hours 30 minutes.

Questions are based on the specified syllabus with options to attempt papers in physics, chemistry, mathematics and English (PCM) or physics, chemistry, biology and English (PCB).

Steps to check the result

– Log on to the official website www.vit.ac.in

– On the right of the screen, click on ‘VITEEE 2017- Result’

– In the provided fields, enter your application number and date of birth

– Click on submit

– Your result will be displayed on the screen

– Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Paper pattern

– All the questions were multiple choice questions (MCQ)

– PCM (physics, chemistry and mathematics): Total 125 questions

– PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology): Total 125 questions

– There was no negative marking for wrong answer

– The test paper was in English.