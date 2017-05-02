05 Jun 2017, Edition - 692, Monday
  • NASA is set to launch the world’s first mission devoted to studying rapidly spinning neutron stars
  • Apparel costing below Rs 1000 will be taxed at 5%. Silk & Jute are at nil category, cotton & natural fiber will be taxed at 5%: Arun Jaitley
  • CBSE ClassX results: Pass percentage of boys improves from last year’s 78.9% to 93.4%. Pass % of girls improves from 88.6% to 92.5%
  • Central govt extended the terms of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar
  • Be it trade & technology, innovation & investment, energy, education and enterprise, we want to give a boost to India-France ties: PM Modi
  • Explosions rocked the funeral ceremony of an Afghan man today
  • At least 10 killed and many wounded in Kabul funeral blast: Official
  • Afghan Public Health Ministry official says there were explosions at a funeral in Kabul that killed at least 4
  • United Nations cultural heritage body UNESCO urged Australia to accelerate efforts to save the Great Barrier Reef
  • A 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, beaten up and dumped in a semi-conscious state on a roadside in Bengaluru
Education

‘Wall of heroes’ coming soon in Indian universities to promote nationalism

indiatoday.in
May 2, 2017

These walls will depict the portraits of war heroes.

In a bid to pay a tribute to Indian army personnel who showed extraordinary courage, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has decided to dedicate a “wall of heroes” in all the universities and institutes across the country. These walls will depict the portraits of war heroes.

Moreover, the HRD is all set to launch a ‘Vidya, Veerta Abhiyan’ today to encourage varsities to display portraits of Param Veer Chakra-decorated soldiers.

More on the report:

The first set of portraits would be given to VCs from various universities such as JNU, DU, Jamia, Kerala University, Mumbai University and those in Jammu and Arunachal Pradesh

Further, there would be a display of photographs of 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees.

This move has been taken to inspire students and inculcate feelings of nationalism.

Here’s what a senior HRD official said:

“Further, a campaign is being launched to have a ‘Wall of Heroes’ in various educational institutions depicting the portraits of war warriors decorated with Param Veer Chakra for showing extraordinary courage and bravery to defend the motherland,” he said in a recent PTI report.

As reported, this idea to have a dedicated wall of martyrs in universities and institutes was first proposed by a group of ex-servicemen.

In 2016, the ex-serviceman approached JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, saying portraits of martyrs and tanks used in wars should be put on display in the campus to instill a sense of “nationalism” and “patriotism” among students.

