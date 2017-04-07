Yogi Adityanath government to replace Khaki school uniforms with smarter ones

Students studying in state-run schools in UP will no longer be wearing the khaki uniform with Yogi Adityanath government keen to replace the same. Officials reported that the new school colours will be implemented from the new academic session.

Students studying in state-run schools in UP will no longer be wearing the khaki uniform, with Yogi Adityanath government keen to replace the same with much smarter renovated dresses that adhere to Indian culture. This decision has been taken as a part of the new BJP government’s reforms with the objective of cleaning up the state’s education sector.

As per an HT report, the Akhilesh Yadav government had earlier replaced the age-old navy blue shorts/trousers for boys and skirts/salwar paired with sky blue shirts/tunics for girls with khaki. Officials reported that the new school colours will be implemented from the new academic session and after consultations with education minister Anupama Jaiswal, it would be finalised.

It will impact an estimated 1.85 crore students in over 1 lakh government-run primary and more than 45,000 upper primary schools in 75 districts of the state.

Ajay Kumar Singh, the secretary for basic education in Lucknow said that the idea was put before the chief minister during a presentation in Lucknow on April 3 when Yogi Adityanath took stock of the education department which has been mired in many scandals including rampant mass copying during class 10 and 12 exams.

Yogi Adityanath unhappy with khaki uniforms:

According to the officials, Yogi Adityanath found the khaki uniform resembling that of a home guard jawan than that of a school student and was unhappy with this fact. The decision was also taken so that students studying in government schools do not feel inferior to those going to private schools, who wear more vibrant colours.

Positive response received:

Teachers and students have responded positively to the proposal. Many teachers said that despite parents and teachers protesting earlier, the government still went ahead with khaki as a choice for uniforms.

“We had opposed the khaki colour uniform in 2012 when it was implemented. We had pointed out that children may also lack confidence owing to it. However, all our reservations were completely ignored,” said Devendra Srivastava, district president of the Uttar Pradeshiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh.