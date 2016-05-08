10 FILMS THAT RELEASED AFTER THE DEATH OF A CREW MEMBER

By Thanveer, Sivashankar, Ashok Kumar

The only way to live forever is undoubtedly through a work of art. In that way these late celebrities will remain close to our heart and that of the future generations who get to watch their performances. Here are 10 films that lost a crew member just days before their release

JEEVA – DHAM DHOOM

Jeeva began his career as a cinematographer by working for the film Abhimanyu starring Mohanlal. After giving hits like 12B, Unnale Unnale, Ullam Ketkume, he died while directing his last film Dhaam Dhoom starring Jayam Ravi. His wife Anneesha, assistant M.Manikandan and P.C.Sreeram completed the film which was also received well.

DHIVYA BHARATHI – RANG

Dhivya Bharati was an actress, who starred in a number of commercially successful Hindi and Telugu motion pictures in the early 1990s and was one of the most successful Indian actress.Bharti died on 5th April 1993 at the age of 19 after falling off the balcony of her five-story apartment in Versova. Her film Rang and Shatranj were released posthumously

AARTHI AGARWAL – AAME EVARU

Aarthi agarwal was a prominent Telugu actress who made her debut at the age of 16 through the Hindi film Paagalpan. She passed away last year on June 6th, 2015 allegedly due to complications after her liposuction surgery. Her film Aame Evaru was released posthumously

AKKINENI NAGESHWARA RAO – MANAM

On 19th October 2013 Rao announced that he was diagnosed with colon cancer. He continued shooting for his final film Manam, two weeks after a major laparoscopic surgery, surprising many. He had often said that he wished to act till his death, and Manam proved that. He died on 22nd January 2014 before the release of Manam.

EDITOR KISHORE – SAWAARI

He was the man behind the National Award winning editing work for the film Visaaranai. Kishore who was also the editor for movies such as Eeram, Kaaka Muttai, Kanchana 2 among others, succumbed to a brain clot on 6th March 2015. His last film, Sawaari released on March 18th 2016.

COCHIN HANEEFA – MADRASAPATTINAM

This famed actor who had acted acted in more than 300 Malayalam films had also acted in over 80 Tamil films. Haneefa died on 2nd February 2010, aged 58, in Chennai, from multiple organ failure. His films Madrasapattinam (9th July 2010) and Enthiran (1st October 2010) were all released posthumously among others.

RAJESH PILLAI – TRAFFIC

He was the man behind movies like Traffic (2011), Milli (2015) and Vettah (2016). Suffering from nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, he died on 27 February 2016, at PVS Hospital, Kochi, a day after the release of his movie Vettah. The Hindi remake of his film Traffic in starring Manoj Bajpayee was released on 6th May 2016.

KALPANA – THOZHA

Actress Kalpana who has acted in more than 300 movies in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam passed away on 25th January 2016. She was then working on her last film Thozha when she was found unconscious in her room due to a heart attack. Thozha which got released on March 24th was critically acclaimed.

KALABHAVAN MANI – YATHRA CHODIKKATHE

Kalabhavan Mani died on 6 March 2016, aged 45. At the first stage, he was admitted at Amrita Hospital, Kochi. It was revealed that the actor was going through critical stages of liver cirrhosis for a period of time. Kalabhavan Mani who got known for his extraordinary acting in the film Gemini has acted in a number of Malayalam and Tamil films. His last film Yathra Chodikkathe got released posthumously on 8th April 2016.

RAGHUVARAN – YAARADI NEE MOHINI

Raghuvaran was an actor who carved a niche for himself in the film industry with his ability to portray negative characters. His role as Mark Antony in Baasha was critical to the film. His last films were Dhanush starrer Yaaradi Nee Mohini which released on 4th April 2008 and Ellam Avan Seyal which was released in November 2008 after the demise of this great actor on 19th March 2008.