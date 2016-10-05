A big day for an important crew member from thala 57s camp

Vetri Palanisamy, the man behind the camera for popular hit films like Veeram, Kanchana 2 and Vedalam turns a year older today, 4th of October.

Cinematographer Vetri made his debut through Jiiva starrer Thenavattu in 2008. He then teamed up with director Siva for a Telugu film titled Souryam (2008) which turned out to be a commercial success and post that he has got an integral role to play in almost all Siva films like Sankham, Daruvu, Veeram and Vedalam. He will also be wielding the camera for Thala 57.

During one of our recent conversations with Ruben, the busy editor who happened to watch few rushes of Thala 57, he spoke very high about the visuals of the film. He claimed them to be a notch higher than Vedalam and Veeram. The visuals will be ‘Pakka stylish’ with an international look and feel.

We wish Vetri a very happy birthday and a great year to come!