A.R. Rahman will be performing at the United Nations General Assembly on August 15 this year, as part of India’s 69th Independence Day celebrations.

The Oscar-winning music director is set to perform his compositions, including the ‘Dil Se’ title track to the most recent songs from the Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Mohenjodaro.’

AR Rahman will be the second Indian to perform at the UN after veteran singer M.S. Subbulakshmi, who performed in 1966. Rahman has achieved this opportunity after 50 years.