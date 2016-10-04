Aamir Khan wraps up Secret Superstar

Aamir Khan will be doing a cameo in his manager Advait Chandan’s directorial debut, Secret Superstar. The shoot of the film recently wrapped up in Mumbai.

According to Box Office India, the film schedule was completed in Mumbai. A source revealed, “Advait wanted to finish the schedule in one go so he finished the Gujarat schedule first and recently when he got dates from Aamir he finished the last schedule in Mumbai. The film will now go in post-production, and will release early next year, mostly during summer vacation.”

Secret Superstar is based on the life of a child who is an aspiring singer, and has Aamir Khan playing the role of a music mentor. Aamir is all set to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in “Thugs of Hindostan.”