Activists call for state level bandh, ss rajamouli’s emotional reaction, what is sathyaraj’s decision?

SS Rajamouli has issued a video statement in Kannada to the people of Karnataka regarding the ongoing Baahubali 2 release issue in the state. He states in the video;

“Sathyaraj is neither the director nor the producer of this film. He is one among the several artists who has acted in it. He will not be affected one bit if this movie doesn’t release anywhere. I feel it is not correct to punish Baahubali 2 for the anger people have on Sathyaraj. Once I heard about this issue, I called Sathyaraj and informed about the same. That is all I can do from my side regarding this problem. I appeal to you do not penalize Baahubali 2 for this issue.”

Activists from Karnataka, on the other hand, are demanding an apology from Sathyaraj for his statement against them many years ago. They have in fact called for a state-level bandh on the 28th April to stop Baahubali 2’s release. So it looks like the ball is in Sathyaraj’s court now. When we tried to reach Sathyaraj to know what he feels, his representative said, “Sathyaraj sir is holidaying right now and might talk about this issue. He might issue a common press statement soon.”