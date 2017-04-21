FLASH NEWS Nepal media reports Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has resigned The athlete was suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after being caught with meldonium Ford Mustang has become the most popular sportscar in the world with over 150,000 sold in 2016 A special CBI court today granted bail to Satish Pradhan, the sixth accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case Three men arrested over Manchester attack: Police Dubai recruits world’s first robot police officer 23 pilgrims killed as bus falls into river in Uttarakhand Local body wants ₹2.8 cr fine from Bieber concert organiser India’s first underwater tunnel finished ahead of schedule Pakistan ‘assures’ Kulbhushan Jadhav is alive

Entertainment


Activists call for state level bandh, ss rajamouli’s emotional reaction, what is sathyaraj’s decision?

behindwoods.com
April 21, 2017

SS Rajamouli has issued a video statement in Kannada to the people of Karnataka regarding the ongoing Baahubali 2 release issue in the state. He states in the video;

“Sathyaraj is neither the director nor the producer of this film. He is one among the several artists who has acted in it. He will not be affected one bit if this movie doesn’t release anywhere. I feel it is not correct to punish Baahubali 2 for the anger people have on Sathyaraj. Once I heard about this issue, I called Sathyaraj and informed about the same. That is all I can do from my side regarding this problem. I appeal to you do not penalize Baahubali 2 for this issue.”

Activists from Karnataka, on the other hand, are demanding an apology from Sathyaraj for his statement against them many years ago. They have in fact called for a state-level bandh on the 28th April to stop Baahubali 2’s release. So it looks like the ball is in Sathyaraj’s court now. When we tried to reach Sathyaraj to know what he feels, his representative said, “Sathyaraj sir is holidaying right now and might talk about this issue. He might issue a common press statement soon.”

Comments 14
le joli caftan avis http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Tommy Mullikin] - May 08, 2017
http://www.gobizap.com [Raphael Faull] - May 08, 2017
https://gobizap.com [Lincoln Militano] - May 08, 2017
As I web site possessor I believe the content material here is rattling fantastic , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Best of luck. http://topcookwarebrands.com/wp-json/oembed/1.0/embed?url=http3A2F2Ftopcookwarebrands.com2Fscanpan-classic-2-piece-fry-pan-set-black2F& [Alfred Kaczmarczyk] - May 09, 2017
Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a weblog website? The account aided me a appropriate deal. I have been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered vibrant transparent idea http://www.breastmri.net [Nikia Gremler] - May 09, 2017
This is excellent. The information you offered really assist me on some challenging choices that I have to be making. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Gaylene Rendino] - May 09, 2017
The Zune concentrates upon remaining a Transportable Media Player. Not a world-wide-web browser. Not a sport machine. Perhaps inside the long run it will do even better within people areas, still for by now it truly is a Terrific way toward set up and pay attention to your audio and videos, and is without the need of peer inside that respect. The iPod’s strengths are its internet browsing and applications. If these solid excess persuasive, possibly it is your best determination. http://mobsex.mobi [mobile porn] - May 09, 2017
Things i have observed in terms of pc memory is the fact that there are specific features such as SDRAM, DDR etc, that must go with the features of the mother board. If the personal computer's motherboard is rather current and there are no operating-system issues, updating the memory space literally normally takes under an hour or so. It's on the list of easiest computer upgrade types of procedures one can think about. Thanks for discussing your ideas. flight [simulator games for pc] - May 11, 2017
Things i have observed in terms of laptop memory is always that there are technical specs such as SDRAM, DDR and so forth, that must match up the specifications of the motherboard. If the computer's motherboard is fairly current and there are no main system issues, updating the ram literally will take under one hour. It's one of many easiest laptop upgrade types of procedures one can consider. Thanks for sharing your ideas. http://help-forums.adobe.com/home/users/ims/9875/ims-987591C85911EC5C0A495EB7@AdobeID/profile.form.html/content/adobeforums/en/user/profile/view [best flight simulator for pc] - May 12, 2017
This is one awesome blog post.Thanks Again. http://mobsex.mobi [mp4 porn] - May 16, 2017
In between me and my partner we have owned much more MP3 gamers around the many years than I can depend, which includes Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, and many others. But, the closing handful of many years I've solved down in the direction of 1 line of avid gamers. Why? For the reason that I was satisfied toward uncover how well-designed and enjoyment towards hire the underappreciated (and commonly mocked) Zunes are. http://www.homeimprovementremodeling2016.org [home improvement remodeling 2016] - May 16, 2017
visit here http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex.mobi] - May 17, 2017
You have made some really good points there. Is it OK to share on Tumblr? Keep up the great work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas Home warranty] - May 18, 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQbzU5nOILM [turquoise blue fascinators] - May 24, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS