Entertainment


Ajith’s first director picks arvind swami and ritika singh!

behindwoods.com
December 29, 2016

Arvind Swami seems to be on a roll. Post the success of Thani Oruvan; the handsome ‘Roja’ actor is on a signing spree. He has Sathuranga Vettai 2, Bogan and a couple more untitled projects in his kitty at the moment.

As informed by us earlier Arvind Swami will be teaming up with director Selvaa for a cop film. Selvaa as we all know made his debut through Thalaivasal in 1992. He has directed many films like Naan Avan Illai and Sishya. This would be his second film with Arvind Swami after Pudhayal. It must be noted that Selvaa directed Ajith’s first film as a hero Amaravathi.

Now it is said that actress Ritika Singh will be playing Arvind Swami’s lady love in the movie. When we checked about this with director Selva, he was quick enough to confirm the news with a firm yes.

