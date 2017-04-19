Amala paul out of vada chennai! Who has replaced her?

Vada Chennai directed by Vetri Maaran is touted to be a gangster trilogy that has Dhanush, Samuthirakani, Daniel Balaji and others. Amala Paul was earlier in the film but now she has opted out of it. Sources in the knowhow say that she has walked out of the project due to date issues.

Furthermore, sources hint that Aishwarya Rajesh could be the front runner for Amala Paul’s replacement. If this turns out true, it appears to be an interesting casting. It has to be observed that Aishwarya Rajesh had previously worked in Kaakka Muttai which was bankrolled by Vetri Maaran’s Grass Root Film Company and Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films and chances are stated to be high for her casting in Vada Chennai too. Stay tuned and we will update you.