An important tweet from rajinikanth soon!

By Arvind Sundaram
It is well known that Superstar Rajinikanth has taken a break for a holiday in the United States. Meanwhile, there are rumors that are floating around regarding his health. However, sources close to the actor have denied these rumors.
Superstar’s PRO Riaz K Ahmed informs that Rajinikanth is hale, healthy and has no problems as rumored. He has also requested everyone not to believe in the rumors. He tweeted “Dear thalaivar’s fans. kindly follow @superstarrajini to know the status update abt thalaivar by himself”.
On the other hand PRO Diamond Babu also is saddened by these rumors. He adds, “It is disheartening to hear such rumors. We have informed Superstar and requested him to tweet about his health because people will not believe other channels and they would only be convinced if it comes from Rajini sir”.
It is expected that Rajinikanth will soon share information about his health through his official Twitter handle. Please stay tuned.
