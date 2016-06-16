03 Jun 2017, Edition - 690, Saturday
  • 1 soldier killed after army convoy was attacked by militants in Qazigund area of South Kashmir
  • CBI has arrested a Lt Colonel and a middleman in an alleged transfer scam at the Army headquarters in Delhi
  • Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) set to declare the Class 10 2017 result on Saturday
  • NIA carried out searches at 14 places in Kashmir and eight places in Delhi in connection with terror funding in J&K
  • All eyes on Karunanidhi’s birthday party and it remains to be seen which Oppn leader will get biggest slice of cake
  • Lawyer Gautam Khaitan and five others have been booked by the CBI in a new ₹28.73 crore bank loan default case
  • The BJP leadership in Kerala hopes Shah’s meeting with bishops will help build bridges with the minority community
  • This came out after the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) made presentation to a delhi court on Friday
  • 1 Army officer was injured during encounter with terrorists in Assam’s Kokrajhar last evening. Terrorists escaped due to bad weather
  • Four trampled to death by elephant in Tamil Nadu
Entertainment

An important tweet from rajinikanth soon!

Covai Post Network
June 16, 2016

By Arvind Sundaram

It is well known that Superstar Rajinikanth has taken a break for a holiday in the United States. Meanwhile, there are rumors that are floating around regarding his health. However, sources close to the actor have denied these rumors.

Superstar’s PRO Riaz K Ahmed informs that Rajinikanth is hale, healthy and has no problems as rumored. He has also requested everyone not to believe in the rumors. He tweeted “Dear thalaivar’s fans. kindly follow @superstarrajini to know the status update abt thalaivar by himself”.

On the other hand PRO Diamond Babu also is saddened by these rumors. He adds, “It is disheartening to hear such rumors. We have informed Superstar and requested him to tweet about his health because people will not believe other channels and they would only be convinced if it comes from Rajini sir”.

It is expected that Rajinikanth will soon share information about his health through his official Twitter handle. Please stay tuned.

