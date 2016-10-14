Anirudh to release Indian version of a Justin Beiber track from Major Lazer

Major Lazer is a popular American band whose hit track Cold Water, had names like Justin Beiber (Canadian Singer) and MØ (Danish Singer) featured in it. The song had created waves ever since Diplo, the band lead along with Jillionaire (band member) and Walshy Fire (band member) announced their collaboration with these popular pop artists. The single number went on to to top the music charts including the Billboard Hot 100, which is the standard record chart of music in the United States.

Following its massive success, the song became subject of remixes and so far the versions include remix by Gucci Mane (American Rapper) and Afrojack (Dutch DJ). Now the group’s leader Diplo has announced that “Cold Water” will be receiving an Indian rework from our very own Anirudh Ravichander. This remix is produced by Diplo and will be released during the festival of lights, Diwali (October 30, 2016). Speaking on this latest collaboration, Anirudh was quoted saying that this hit remix is just one of the many tracks they plan to release as a team. He added that “Cold Water” will be followed by a slew of original tracks by the duo.