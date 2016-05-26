AR Murugadoss gets a nod from Ajith?

Few months back, producer Udhayanidhi Stalin had revealed that he is in talks with director AR Murugadoss and Ajith for an upcoming film, but the actor is yet to give a nod. As there was no developments after that, the buzz started to die down. However, director AR Murugadoss has now changed his Twitter profile header photo to the poster of Mirattal, ARM – Ajith movie which got dropped earlier.

This has led to new speculations that AR Murugadoss might team up with Ajith soon. We will have to wait and see if the speculations turn out to be true once they complete their current projects.