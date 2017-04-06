26 May 2017, Edition - 682, Friday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Former Punjab DGP KPS Gill passes away
  • Zika virus infections could cause eye diseases
  • The bridge holds strategic importance as it ends just 100 km short of China’s border
  • PM Modi inaugurates India’s longest bridge in Assam
  • US admits airstrike in Iraq killed over 100 civilians
  • Indonesia announces police task force to target homosexuals
  • Will not run for another term as President: Pranab Mukherjee
  • Indonesia police crushes 1L alcohol bottles ahead of Ramadan
  • Cognizant hasn’t done any layoffs: President writes to staff
  • Bangladesh reach best ever ODI team ranking of sixth
Entertainment

Aramm Teaser

April 6, 2017

Aramm is a Tamil film starring Nayanthara in the lead role. The film, directed by Gopi Nainar tells the story of the reformation a Collector does to a village following problems revolving around agriculture, water scarcity and more.

ALSO READ

Comments 18
I just want to say I am very new to blogs and honestly savored you're blog site. More than likely I’m likely to bookmark your site . You really have amazing well written articles. Appreciate it for sharing your web page. [check it out] - Apr 16, 2017
Bitcoin casino http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Ignacio Brocious] - May 08, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. paper代写 https://www.enlunwen.info [paper代写] - May 08, 2017
http://www.gobizap.com/vps.html [Silva Weisbecker] - May 08, 2017
Great! https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Alphonse Abalos] - May 08, 2017
Hey, you used to write excellent, but the last few posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your super writings. Past few posts are just a bit out of track! come on! http://topcookwarebrands.com/wp-content/themes/weblog/assets/library/owl-carousel/owl.carousel.min.css?ver=1.3.3 [Lesa Kilner] - May 09, 2017
These are genuinely great ideas in regarding blogging. You have touched some good factors here. Keep up the fantastic work! Is it OK to post on Google+? Any way, keep up the writing. http://completehomewarranty.blogspot.com/2016/07/annapolis-home-warranty.html [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Excellent stuff here. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Trainers] - May 09, 2017
Beneficial details. Fortunate me I discovered your internet site by chance, and I’m surprised why this twist of fate didn’t happened earlier! I bookmarked it. http://mobsex.mobi [mp4 porn] - May 11, 2017
If you might be still on the fence: grab your favourite earphones, brain down toward a Ideal Purchase and request towards plug them into a Zune then an iPod and view which just one appears superior in the direction of oneself, and which interface helps make by yourself smile much more. Then you'll notice which is instantly for yourself. http://www.buyselltoys.org [toys adult] - May 16, 2017
iherb coupon code http://mobsex.mobi [mp4 porn] - May 16, 2017
Is it OK to share on Linkedin? I like what you guys are up too. Keep up the really awesome work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas Home warranty] - May 18, 2017
Interesting marvelous posting! I must say i appreciated looking at it, you may be an excellent publisher.Let me be sure that Aramm Teaser – The Covai Post I save your website and may even come back later on. I wish to motivate a person continue your current great creating, possess a good evening!. situs poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [situs poker online] - May 24, 2017
http://www.affiliateshaven.com/what-is-the-best-affiliate-marketing-program/ [Christina Kennelty] - May 25, 2017
Aramm Teaser – The Covai Post situs poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [situs poker online] - May 25, 2017
This is very interesting, You're a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks! http://www.pinkfascinator.com/lime-green-fascinator/ [olive green fascinator] - May 25, 2017
Great Aricle! I agree completely with you here. It is a very valuable and useful collection of blogs. I am trying to gain information from all these. Really helpful. Thank you..!! http://sl.3agel.net/44700 [http://lovemekk.tumblr.com] - May 26, 2017
Are you able to put in a Rim template? This kind of web site is tough to learn Aramm Teaser – The Covai Post in any other case for all those people surfing around along with mobile devices. Normally, just in case you are listed a Rss or atom connect, that might be great also. game poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [game poker online] - May 27, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

6 ways Elizabeth Hurley stays smokin’ hot at 51
May 05, 2017

Maybe you know Elizabeth Hurley as a model, as the vixen in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, or as Hugh Grant’s main squeeze back in the nineties. But lately, she’s been setting the screen on fire at E!, where she’s seen playing the hottest-ever Queen of England…

Read More