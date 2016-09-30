Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor recreate ‘DDLJ’ moment

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have recreated the iconic train scene from ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Arjun Kapoor shared the picture on his twitter page.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is an adaption of the hit novel of the same name authored by Chetan Bhagat. The film is slated for release on 19th May 2017.