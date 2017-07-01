01 Jul 2017, Edition - 718, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • GST implemented 17 years after being proposed
  • India beat Windies by 93 runs to take 2-0 series lead
  • Government launches the Goods and Services Tax
  • Islamic State withdraws from Syria’s Aleppo
  • Won’t pursue Air India bid if not profitable: IndiGo Prez
  • Jio launches world’s longest 100Gbps underwater cable system
  • Ambulance driver held for smuggling liquor in Maharashtra
  • China sentences 13 drug dealers to death in public hearing
  • Doctor opens fire at New York hospital, kills 1 and wounds 6
  • US to allow companies to file secretly for IPOs
ARVIND SWAMI’S SATHURANKA VETTAI 2 MOTION POSTER

July 1, 2017

The motion poster of Arvind Swami and Trisha starrer Sathuranka Vettai 2 is here.

