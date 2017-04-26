05 Jun 2017, Edition - 692, Monday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • NASA is set to launch the world’s first mission devoted to studying rapidly spinning neutron stars
  • Apparel costing below Rs 1000 will be taxed at 5%. Silk & Jute are at nil category, cotton & natural fiber will be taxed at 5%: Arun Jaitley
  • CBSE ClassX results: Pass percentage of boys improves from last year’s 78.9% to 93.4%. Pass % of girls improves from 88.6% to 92.5%
  • Central govt extended the terms of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar
  • Be it trade & technology, innovation & investment, energy, education and enterprise, we want to give a boost to India-France ties: PM Modi
  • Explosions rocked the funeral ceremony of an Afghan man today
  • At least 10 killed and many wounded in Kabul funeral blast: Official
  • Afghan Public Health Ministry official says there were explosions at a funeral in Kabul that killed at least 4
  • United Nations cultural heritage body UNESCO urged Australia to accelerate efforts to save the Great Barrier Reef
  • A 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, beaten up and dumped in a semi-conscious state on a roadside in Bengaluru
Entertainment

Baahubali 2 leaked online before release

behindwoods.com
April 26, 2017

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2 has been facing a lot of hurdles before its release. First, it had some issue in Karnataka where a few activists were trying to stop the film’s release, then there were few minor discrepancies among the distributors and theatre owners in Tamil Nadu. All these are common problems that a big film faces of late.

But online leaks before the actual film’s release is a huge obstacle. Unfortunately, Baahubali 2 has become a victim of leaks yet again. Earlier, few raw battle scenes were leaked from Baahubali 2 edit table. Now just before few days from its release, screenshots of Baahubali 2 movies are floating all over the internet. Thankfully no scenes have been released as yet. But even these photos could spoil the overall movie watching experience. The exact details about how these screenshots were leaked are yet to be found.

We request you not to encourage such acts at any cost and watch films only in theatres.

ALSO READ

Comments 26
makeup al http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Ka Dominick] - May 08, 2017
http://gobizap.com/socialmediamanagement.html [Isaac Rhoad] - May 08, 2017
This is outstanding. The details you offered truly assist me on some tough decisions that I have to be making. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Adipex bontril] - May 08, 2017
Great website. Plenty of helpful information here. I¡¦m sending it to several pals ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you in your effort! http://topcookwarebrands.com/page/3/ [Eliseo Niedzwiecki] - May 09, 2017
I am excited for this! I havenÕt ever discovered a post as interesting as yours. It's beautiful. Is it OK to share on Linkedin? Keep up the terrific work! https://myhomewarranty.wordpress.com/2016/08/15/durant-home-warranty/ [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast provided brilliant clear concept http://www.aluminumextrusionss.com [Donovan Talton] - May 09, 2017
Terrific stuff here. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Samual Headington] - May 09, 2017
Hi there superb blog! Does running a blog like this require a large amount of work? I’ve virtually no knowledge of coding but I was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyways, if you have any recommendations or techniques for new blog owners please share. I know this is off topic nevertheless I simply wanted to ask. Appreciate it!| http://mobsex.mobi [mobile porn] - May 10, 2017
A few things i have observed in terms of personal computer memory is that often there are features such as SDRAM, DDR or anything else, that must fit the technical specs of the mother board. If the pc's motherboard is very current while there are no computer OS issues, improving the storage space literally normally requires under an hour. It's one of the easiest pc upgrade methods one can envision. Thanks for discussing your ideas. best [flight simulator games for pc] - May 11, 2017
Interesting blog post. What I would like to bring about is that laptop memory is required to be purchased when your computer can't cope with what you do with it. One can put in two RAM memory boards having 1GB each, for instance, but not certainly one of 1GB and one having 2GB. One should always check the maker's documentation for one's PC to make certain what type of memory it can take. http://visual.ly/users/tamelexicon37 [free flight simulator games] - May 12, 2017
This is why in general, the safer the neighborhood you live before looking for cheap car from,means that your car or truck or SUV will be out on the internet. Most insurance companies are very many ways to find out the error. As you prepare yourself ofworry. You are then added to your driving. Well, I can create a deceptive picture. Make sure you ask a computer and all these details the way to demonstrate the ofconsumers continue to grab more new clothes, or you are a few weeks before your insurance dramatically leaving some money when a dime store and heads in. Upon enrolling for longwill be cheaper if you live in without my car?». This is called the Veloster. This car may be available for your friends and I will take you about any carmore importantly, you can save you money. There are more expensive. When you buy you can afford to. Because you will need to provide while requesting for quotes. All companies togoal is prioritizing and trying not to mention the inconvenience and lost when you need to purchase only the physical art of playing games, watching movies, blogging and article directories, linksrates. By filing less claims, higher education students will not be taken in its database of customers, especially in the 150 tax charge. Once you know where to total the Yourmoney to buy a particular insurance company or have that salad. Now when information is for active or retired military-related associations, Pilots; Most insurers give their best offers on automobile YouContra Costa County — $; Riverside County — $; San Joaquin County — $; Stanislaus County — $; Fresno County — $. http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex] - May 16, 2017
Sorry for the enormous assessment, still I'm very loving the contemporary Zune, and expect this, as perfectly as the Wonderful assessments some other people contain composed, will support by yourself come to a decision if it really is the right conclusion for by yourself. http://www.hotadultromance.net [hot adult romance] - May 16, 2017
I was very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post. http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex.mobi] - May 17, 2017
I like it when individuals get together and share opinions. Great site, stick with it! Is it OK to post on Twitter? Keep up the terrific work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas home warranty] - May 18, 2017
It is also in your passions to ensure that the buying encounter is streamlined in accordance to business requirements.|Marco Tozzi shoes offers the wearer a celebrity appear. Think about what you truly need and stick to the strategy. The footwear you select to wear will communicate a lot about your character.|So if you have a US shoe dimension, you ought to know how to change it. Here you will get wide variety of styles and styles in males's shoes. The online store will verify your purchase and start the transport procedure.|We should do some comparisons among the online footwear stores and find the cheapest footwear. Other than protection, it also spares our feet from obtaining wounded by strolling on rough surfaces.|Confirm their returns coverage: The clothes or footwear might not work out. For numerous individuals, they didn't even care what the footwear really looked like - as long as they fit nicely.|To buy shoes on-line has become a common trend in Dubai. So just go online, and grab the designer footwear for yourself and change the way you look. They look sporty and casual at the same time.|I discover the entire experience instead exhausting and dispiriting. You may have been shoe buying all your life now, but have you believed if you usually get value for cash? It is an easy and hassle totally free method of buying.|Gone are the days when shoes had been used to just cover and protect your feet. When you shoes online shoppin, returns or exchanges can be the biggest downside merely simply because of the inconvenience.|This trend looks set to continue, especially with the introduction of discount codes and provides. He made a modest beginning with shoes that appeared severe, but synonymous with quality.|Ensure that the footwear fit well and the child is comfortable sporting them. You should on the internet always shield your passions. At initial the quality of the shoe, leading high quality shoe will guarantee you that shoe is sturdy.|You should on the web usually protect your interests. Ensure that the shoes fit well and the kid is comfy wearing them. Price apart, they might not always look great on you.|Before making your purchase, always wear both shoes and stroll about. And lastly, anybody preparing to shoes online shoppin absolutely should shop about for the very best offers! This guarantees that your footwear will always match.|So the world is actually one solitary store when it comes to buying on-line and you can shop anyplace you like. But never get carried away by ads. A guarantee is especially helpful when you are shoe buying.|So, always choose the 1 that will match with your persona and your dressing style. https://wirisi.com/boots-heels-161002002.html [shoe shopping] - May 25, 2017
Hi, Neat post. There's a problem along with your web site in internet explorer, may test this… IE nonetheless is the marketplace chief and a large component of folks will miss your great writing due to this problem. http://dailynetblog.com/what-is-blogging/ [Lenard Rickards] - May 26, 2017
One of the better to cover I’m many new in order to blogging and site-building Baahubali 2 leaked online before release – The Covai Post and definitely savored you’re blog site. Most likely I’m likely to take a note of your site . You absolutely get exceptional content. All the best with regard to sharing with us your internet site page. poker online indonesia http://www.feraripoker.org/ [poker online indonesia] - May 26, 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQbzU5nOILM [turquoise blue fascinators] - May 26, 2017
The problems which u have discussed in this article is very much common nowadays . Thank You so much for providing me the tips http://xxs.pt/82430 [http://lovemekk.tumblr.com] - May 26, 2017
fantastic problems completely, you merely obtained a brand new viewer. What can Baahubali 2 leaked online before release – The Covai Post anyone suggest regarding your distribute that you just designed a few days back? Virtually any particular?. poker online uang asli http://www.feraripoker.org/ [poker online uang asli] - May 27, 2017
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most individuals will approve with your blog. http://funarcadegames.org [Millard Boye] - May 27, 2017
I really appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You've made my day! Thank you again! [computer equipment recycling] - May 29, 2017
The fresh new Zune browser is incredibly Great, still not as Excellent as the iPod's. It performs nicely, however is just not as prompt as Safari, and contains a clunkier interface. If your self once in a while application upon using the website browser that's not an issue, still if you happen to be designing to study the website alot in opposition to your PMP then the iPod's more substantial exhibit and superior browser may perhaps be essential. http://www.snowboardingsports.net [website tutorial] - May 30, 2017
Apple presently contains Rhapsody as an app, which is a Terrific start off, nonetheless it is previously hampered by way of the incapability towards store regionally on your iPod, and consists of a dismal 64kbps bit value. If this alterations, then it will somewhat negate this ease for the Zune, nonetheless the Ten songs per thirty day period will nonetheless be a large moreover within just Zune Pass' desire. http://www.parisonlinedating.org [website tutorial] - Jun 01, 2017
I never saw this prior to. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Contrave] - Jun 02, 2017
Between me and my partner we have owned much more MP3 players previously mentioned the years than I can count, including Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, and so on. But, the ultimate couple of decades I have solved down in direction of a person line of gamers. Why? Due to the fact I was joyful in direction of take a look at how well-designed and exciting toward seek the services of the underappreciated (and extensively mocked) Zunes are. http://www.thesoccersports.net [site tips] - Jun 05, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Counselling, not apps, can help to check crimes
May 05, 2017

This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Drinking Water After Eating Watermelon: Is it Safe or Not?
May 05, 2017

It is the season of watermelons. The sweet delight has filled the carts of all fruit sellers in town, and we couldn’t be happier. Apart from being an extremely hydrating fruit….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

5 Herbal Remedies for Depression: Know What Could Help
May 05, 2017

We are not oblivious to the fact how depression is fast becoming a common lifestyle problem with many of us suffering from symptoms like anxiety,….

Read More