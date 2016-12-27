“Baasha-redefined version will amaze you again” – Suresh Krissna

He showed us a Baasha Bhai and an Aalavandhan. Suresh Krissna – the man with the megaphone who said action, cut to Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan – talks to Covai Post exclusively about his experience working with legends, about Baasha and much more about Tamil cinema.

As a director, your perception on the evolution of acting in Tamil cinema?

It has been changing according to the time. We cannot compare one’s acting with Sivaji Ganesan because it was completely a different era. All actors have a pattern and they perform accordingly. Adaptation is very important over time. For example, one can see Kamal’s acting. He has changed his style without compromising his acting quality.

How much space do you give your actors to improvise?

I give a lot of freedom. I make them understand the scene completely so that they can get into the mood of the character. The actors and their involvement is what makes the output a better.

Unique experiences working with Rajini and Kamal? How different are they?

Kamal is a very methodical actor. He goes in-depth into the role. He does a shot after a lot of rehearsals. In “Aalavandhan” where the Nandhu character talks to the normal Kamal character outside the cell he wanted it to be perfect. So he practised it more than 25 times before the final shot. On the other hand, Rajini is an instant actor. He always says he liked it more when he used to act as a villain. As a hero, there is no variety – it’s the same dance, romance, action routine. But as a villain there are a lot dimensions and scope to explore. So when I told him the story of Baasha he liked it very much and did the flashback portions with great excitement.

How is your experience after moving to the small screen?

It is very challenging here, a completely different experience. I have to finish five episodes in a week. The challenge is no way less than the film industry.

Tell us about Baasha – digitally remastered version.

We have been working for the past one and a half years. Visually, there are no issues as cinematographer P S Prakash had done an extraordinary job then itself. Now, thanks to technology we have restored the version with more gloss. But the film’s sound work was challenging. During those days it was a single track. But now to convert it into 5.1 surround mix the whole track has to be reworked. Sound designer Lakshmi Narayanan and editor Venkat have been working on it day and night. Music director Deva has again worked on re-recording and then the final sound mixing has been done. It has come out really well and will be released all over India very soon.

Will you direct a film again?

Yes, definitely. It will happen very soon.

Finally, when asked about Baasha 2, Suresh finishes the interview in Rajini style saying, “I don’t know when it will come, but it will come at the right time.”