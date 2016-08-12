Director Maruthi Dasari’s Telugu movie “Babu Bangaram,” featuring Victory Venkatesh, Nayanthara (Nayantara) in the lead roles, has received positive reviews from the audience.

“Babu Bangaram” is a romantic action film with a good dose of comedy. Maruthi Dasari has written the story and screenplay, while Darling Swamy has penned the dialogues for the movie. The first half of the film has a clichéd story, a couple of songs, some comedy and romance sequences to keep viewers entertained. Some action scenes are good in the second half and the movie ends with a lighter-vein climax, say the audience.

Venkatesh has played double roles — Jamindar Rayalu and his grandson ACP Krishna in “Babu Bangaram” and has done justice to both. He impresses everyone with his comedy and action and his performance is the highlight of the film. Nayanthara has done justice to her role and her chemistry with Venky is one of the highlights. Sampath Raj, Murali Sharma, Posani Krishna Murali, Vennela Kishore and Prudhviraj are also the assets of the movie, say the viewers.

S Naga Vamshi and PDV Prasad produced by “Babu Bangaram” under the banner Sitara Entertainment and they have ensured good production values for it. Ghibran’s songs and background score, Richard Prasad’s beautiful picturisation, brilliant choreography of action scenes are the big attractions on the technical front.

We bring you some viewers’ verdict shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of “Babu Bangaram” movie review by audience:

RAMESH BABU @PRINCE_RAMESH1

#BabuBangaram 1st half full comedy entertainment #Venkatesh is back

Raj C M @RcMullapudi

#BabuBangaram First Half Okay – pass second half started #friends review

Troll Tollywood ‏@Troll_Tollywood

First half done Good so far! #BabuBangaram Has enough stuff to be a hit! Bobbili raja is back.. That climax part was super hilarious Enjoyed it on a whole #BabuBangaram Good first half Slightly okayish second half , entertaining at parts.. Pre climax nd Climax boosted it all up though, #BabuBangaram

Raakhi knl .. ‏@raakhi_knl

#BabuBangaram 1st half Not Bad ….. Next 2nd half ..

Deepak ‏@deepuzoomout

#BabuBangaram DOP mathram ✌️✌ the best in recent years. Addiripoindi lighting, framing. Richard prasad