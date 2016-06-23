Breaking – Udhayanidhi’s Next?

Post a successful outing like Manithan, Udhayanidhi’s next film is sure to attract the masses and here we have an exciting update on that!

It was in the news that Udhayanidhi’s plans to associate with director Suseenthiran is postponed for a while. Through sources we learn that Udhayanidhi’s next will be with director Gaurav of Sigaram Thodu fame. This project is reported to be financed by Lyca Productions.

Other details about the cast and crew along with an official word is awaited. Stay tuned as we will update you.