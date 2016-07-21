Celebrating fatherhood

Hip-hop music group Outlandish, based out of Denmark, is back with its latest single My Old Man.

Dedicated to fathers, the song released on Universal Music, is a tribute to the ‘not much talked about father-son bond’.

My Old Man deals with the complex relationships the band members share with their fathers and how that filters through into their own behaviour as they become fathers themselves. In a nutshell, it is a song for both head and heart.

A press release from Universal Music said that it is a track of immense lyrical subtlety yet mixed seamlessly with a stunning musical simplicity. It is a song about honour and pride, about fragility, understanding and forgiveness, about how love is not defined by ones words but by ones actions, about how, at the end of the day, after all battles, conflicts, as Isam describes it “the apple never falls far from the tree”.

The lyrics are emotional as they throw light on the struggle a man goes through as a father. Right from working hard to support a family to even baby-sitting, the lyrics of My Old Man celebrate fatherhood. Those familiar with the music scene will agree with the fact that what the song titled Mamma from former Spic Girls band is to mothers, My Old Man from Outlandish is to fathers.