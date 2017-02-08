Change of heroine for Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram

From early this morning, it was speculated that Ritu Varma has replaced Anu Emmanuel in Vikram – Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram.

And we got in touch with the film’s producer Escape Artists P.Madan, who confirmed it with an ‘yes’. Citing date issues, the Action Hero Biju girl had moved out and she has now been replaced by Ritu Varma, who has already acted in Peli Choopulu (Telugu) and Kalaiyarasan’s China (Tamil). The team is currently shooting in Chennai, canning some of the important scenes from the film.

Dhruva Natchathiram, which has music by Harris Jayaraj and cinematography by Jomon.T.John, is being planned to release in August 2017.