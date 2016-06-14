03 Jun 2017, Edition - 690, Saturday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • All eyes on Karunanidhi’s birthday party and it remains to be seen which Oppn leader will get biggest slice of cake
  • Lawyer Gautam Khaitan and five others have been booked by the CBI in a new ₹28.73 crore bank loan default case
  • The BJP leadership in Kerala hopes Shah’s meeting with bishops will help build bridges with the minority community
  • This came out after the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) made presentation to a delhi court on Friday
  • 1 Army officer was injured during encounter with terrorists in Assam’s Kokrajhar last evening. Terrorists escaped due to bad weather
  • Four trampled to death by elephant in Tamil Nadu
  • Shocking visuals show a dead body being moved in a garbage trolley in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur due to lack of facilities at the hospital
  • ED registers money laundering case against former head of Secondary Education and 7 others in Bihar toppers scam case of 2016
  • West Indies cricket team officially renamed as ‘WINDIES’
  • Paris climate deal not tough enough on India: Donald Trump
Entertainment

Court clears Udta Punjab with just one cut

Covai Post Network
June 14, 2016

The Bombay High Court has cleared Udta Punjab and directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue in 48 hours a fresh certificate with just one cut in place of the 89 it had demanded.

The film will be released on June 17.

The court also admonished the CBFC, asking it to not act like a “grandmother”.

A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and Shalini Phansalkar-Joshi said, “Barring the deletion of the urination scene as directed by the board and a modification of the disclaimer, the June 6 order passed by the CBFC’s revising committee directing for 13 changes in the movie is quashed and set aside.”

“Do not act like a grandmother. Change as per the times now….These days filmmakers are brutal, direct and straightforward. One need not treat them harshly just because of this,” the bench said.

The court said it couldn’t find anything in the film’s script that showed Punjab in a bad light.

Director Anurag Kashyap and Shahid Kapoor hailed the judgement via their Twitter accounts.

ALSO READ

Comments 2
11/2/2016 @ 11:00:59: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Charmain Stellings] - Nov 02, 2016
Slot machine [yityjdjktry] - Jun 03, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Counselling, not apps, can help to check crimes
May 05, 2017

This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Drinking Water After Eating Watermelon: Is it Safe or Not?
May 05, 2017

It is the season of watermelons. The sweet delight has filled the carts of all fruit sellers in town, and we couldn’t be happier. Apart from being an extremely hydrating fruit….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Lack of Sleep May Double Risk Of Death From Stroke
May 05, 2017

Prioritizing other commitments over your required dose of slumber, thinking you can catch up on sleep later? Think again….

Read More