Court clears Udta Punjab with just one cut

The Bombay High Court has cleared Udta Punjab and directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue in 48 hours a fresh certificate with just one cut in place of the 89 it had demanded.

The film will be released on June 17.

The court also admonished the CBFC, asking it to not act like a “grandmother”.

A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and Shalini Phansalkar-Joshi said, “Barring the deletion of the urination scene as directed by the board and a modification of the disclaimer, the June 6 order passed by the CBFC’s revising committee directing for 13 changes in the movie is quashed and set aside.”

“Do not act like a grandmother. Change as per the times now….These days filmmakers are brutal, direct and straightforward. One need not treat them harshly just because of this,” the bench said.

The court said it couldn’t find anything in the film’s script that showed Punjab in a bad light.

Director Anurag Kashyap and Shahid Kapoor hailed the judgement via their Twitter accounts.