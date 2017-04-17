27 May 2017, Edition - 683, Saturday
Dhruva Natchathiram teaser: Is this Vikram film Tamil cinema’s answer to James Bond? Watch video

April 17, 2017

Director Gautham Menon has released Dhruva Natchathiram teaser ahead of Vikram’s birthday.

Director Gautham Menon follows a certain pattern of storytelling with characters that are close to reality. The fashion sense of actors in his films usually is simple and very ordinary. But, he seems to have made an exception for Chiyaan Vikram, the hero of his upcoming film Dhruva Natchathiram. The second teaser of the film was released on the eve of Vikram’s 51st birthday. Like the first teaser, Vikram dominates each frame with his new drool-worthy style.

Is Gautham changing the rules of his brand of filmmaking? Or is it Vikram whose charm and uber-cool personality that naturally lifts up the visuals of this film? But, one thing we are sure about is, we haven’t seen such a cool-looking spy in Tamil cinema yet. Period. “Best wishes to the flamboyant Vikram!You’ve made it possible for some intense and yet relaxed filming. Zero stress,” tweeted Gautham, while unveiling the new teaser.

The first teaser of Dhruva Natchathiram introduced us to John, a top rung intelligence officer, residing in New York. He gets a Skype call from a kidnapper, who has taken his handler, Mr K. The kidnapper asks him to meet him in Delhi the next day, if he wants to see his handler alive. In the second teaser, John arrives in India on a private jet, in a way that could give some serious competition to James Bond. The entire teaser is dedicated to highlighting the fact how good Vikram looks in the film.

Dhruva Natchathiram is a dream project of Gautham and was announced with Suriya in the lead role a few years back. However, it was shelved due to the difference of opinion between the actor-director duo. Towards the end of the last year, Gautham revived the project with Vikram.

Gautham Vasudev Menon could be considered a star pupil when it comes to cop movies, and thrillers. The reception that his movie Kaaka Kaaka starring Suriya cannot be forgotten. Then came Vettaiyadu Vilayadu, which was also a thriller. After this, the director has worked on movies that experiment with the concept of romance, such as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Vaaranam Aayiram.

Lastly, Gautham Vasudev Menon films are more than just films. Each one is a world unto itself and John’s world seems to be quite exciting already. After Shankar’s Ai, in which Vikram had to change his looks drastically, Dhruva Natchathiram will be a welcome change for Vikram fans.

The shooting of the film is in progress. The team is currently on a break after completing the Chennai and Coonoor schedules. And they will fly out to the US for the next schedule. The filmmakers have announced that the film will release in August this year. Vikram is also simultaneously shooting for Vijay Chander’s film Sketch.

