Dora movie review

After the success of Maya, Nayanthara is back with yet another horror thriller, Dora, directed by debutant Dass Ramasamy, an associate of director Sarkunam.

What happens when Pavalakodi (Nayanthara) and Vairakannu (Thambi Ramaiah) buy a vintage car, which has been possessed by spirits? The car gets Nayanthara into trouble on various occasions, and this makes her doubt about the unusual happenings. What is the reason behind the car being possessed? Dora answers these questions!

Most of the first half is occupied by Thambi Ramaiah-Nayanthara combination scenes which are neither entertaining nor humourous. However, the scenes involving the car are nicely written and executed. The film’s central core plot flags off only towards the interval, and in few minutes, post the interval, you will be able to guess how the rest of the film is going to be like. Predictability and cliche horror scenes here and there, are a little worrying. But, the second half makes up for the average first half.

There is a small surprise element in the film which we would not discuss in detail about. The film definitely didn’t deserve an ‘A’ certificate, as there are a few elements catered to small kids too. U/A would have been justifiable. Though the film’s flashback is a very sensitive one; it hasn’t been that heavy or impactful.

Nayanthara is the powerhouse of the film, and she has been significant in pulling off her character, thereby being a saviour of the film. Her massy attitude in action scenes, with good support from background score, is enjoyable. However, there are only very few scenes like that. Though Thambi Ramaiah’s performance is good, his scenes test our patience and are not much rib-tickling. Harish Uthaman, as the police officer, has delivered a decent performance. Sulile Kumar, as the main villain, isn’t very impressive.

The film scores high on the technical front. Vivek and Mervin’s BGM works very well, and it has rendered value to the movie. Dinesh Krishnan’s visuals are eye-pleasing and neat, especially, ‘Enga Pora Dora’ video song has been captured and picturised in a cute and lovable manner. Special credits to the VFX department, whose work is evidently seen and doesn’t look tacky.

Though the story is very much a beaten topic, the interesting usage of elements like car and dog by Doss Ramasamy is appreciable and will connect well with the audience. Confined writing, engaging screenplay, and avoiding of unnecessary humour would’ve helped the film to a greater extent.

Verdict: Nayanthara and the car manage to save a cliched, horror-revenge saga, to an extent!

BEHINDWOODS REVIEW BOARD RATING

( 2.25 / 5.0 )

PUBLIC REVIEW BOARD RATING

( 2.5 / 5.0 )